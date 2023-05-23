The Pierre Govs baseball team earned a spot in the state semifinals after a 4-1 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday at Hyde Stadium — their 12th win in a row.

Pierre closed its regular season May 14, finishing with a 10-5 record.

Dawson Getz

Dawson Getz goes in for a tag at second on Saturday at Hyde Stadium.
JJ Bucholz

JJ Bucholz took the mound in the sixth inning to close out Pierre's 4-1 win Saturday against Sioux Falls Lincoln.
George Stalley

Pierre's George Stalley slides into third on Saturday at Hyde Stadium.
Celebrate

Jett Zable looks on as Cade Kaiser and Lincoln Kienholz celebrate Saturday at Hyde Stadium. Pierre beat Sioux Falls Lincoln, earning their first semifinal appearance since 2018.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He is part of the Wick Communications network and is the assistant editor in Green Valley, Arizona.

Load comments