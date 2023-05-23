The Pierre Govs baseball team earned a spot in the state semifinals after a 4-1 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday at Hyde Stadium — their 12th win in a row.
Pierre closed its regular season May 14, finishing with a 10-5 record.
The Sioux Falls game came on the heels of No. 1 seed Pierre beating No. 16 Douglas, 20-0, a few hours earlier at Hyde.
"The first game, we just knew we had to take care of business and do what happened there," Head Coach Steve Gray said Tuesday. "Playing a younger team, we should take advantage of their missed cues and stuff, and we did a good job of that and took care of business in game one."
The Govs had a shaky start as they took to the field during their second game against Sioux Falls. With Lincoln Kienholz on the mound and a runner on first with one out, a low pitch hit the dirt and slipped past Deegan Houska at the plate. Houska's throw to second went long, advancing the Patriots' runner to third.
A Patriots chop to third base brought the runner in, giving No. 8 seed Sioux Falls Lincoln an early 1-0 lead.
But Pierre rallied in the bottom of the first, with Kienholz opening with a double. Spencer Easland came in to run for Kienholz, stealing third as the catcher worked to recover a pitch. Brecken Krueger went deep to left field, bringing Easland home and tying the game at 1-1.
Pierre held the Patriots at bay for the rest of the game. Kienholz spent five innings on the mound, going 101 pitches with nine strikeouts, three walks and giving up five hits. JJ Bucholz finished out the night, holding off any last-minute Patriot rallies.
Gray found the team had to employ all aspects of the game, including more bunts, to come out on top at the end of the day.
Cade Kaiser got on first in the second inning following a Sioux Falls error on a missed infield fly. With Kaiser on first, Houska dropped a well-placed bunt to the infield's third base side and got on base with no throw to first. Dawson Getz followed up with a sacrifice bunt that moved Kaiser and Houska to scoring position.
With two down and bases loaded following an intentional walk to Kienholz, Krueger knocked a line drive to left field, bringing in Kaiser and giving Pierre a 2-1 lead.
"You get to the point where you get in games like that, you've got to maximize your opportunities to score runs," Gray said. "Luckily, we've got some guys that bunt very well and have good foot speed. A lot of times, we can achieve what we want from the sacrifice piece of it, and some of our guys are fast enough that they could get on base anyway."
Saturday will mark Pierre's first return to the state semifinals since 2018. Gray wants to see his players remain sharp on defense for the game.
"Just limit your miscues, you know," he said. "We just got to continue to do what we're doing. We're getting better with each game. We got a couple of guys that are about ready to break out — they've been doing great things in practice. It just needs to translate over into games. We just got to put two complete ones together this weekend."
While Pierre closed out its regular season 10-5, Gray found it was a rocky start from the season's 0-5 start.
"We obviously started out slow, and then I don't know what clicked — it happened in Brookings," he said. "We won a game — came back and won it late. Then it started clicking. You know, I think my old guys really realized that, 'Hey, I've only got a handful of games to play with my buddies.'"
Gray said that many of the older players started to realize the finality of things as they began prepping to move on to life after high school, adding they wanted a special ending for their baseball careers in Pierre.
"It was kind of baffling to start early where we were at when you go 0-5 out the gate with the same group of guys that have just won 12 in a row," Gray said when looking at the season through the upcoming semifinals.
He credited the team-oriented process of everyone stepping up during the season to get Pierre a spot in Sioux Falls.
"It's just fun to watch and seeing everybody kind of glued together — winning breeds a lot of excitement internally, too," Gray said. "Winning is a fun thing."
Pierre will play No. 5 seed Brandon Valley in Sioux Falls on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. The winner will face either No. 10 seed Sioux Falls Jefferson or No. 3 Harrisburg. Jefferson and Harrisburg play at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday in Sioux Falls. The Class A State Championship game is on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. in Sioux Falls.
Gray said he hoped to see a good showing of Pierre fans in Sioux Falls on Saturday to build motivation on the field.
"The boys were really impressed by our home crowd the other day, and the Pierre Governors fans always travel well anyway," Gray said. "It doesn't matter what sport it is — it's cool to see the place backed with green. We'll put on a good show and get the outcome we're looking for at the end of the whole thing."
