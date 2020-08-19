The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams saw their first road action of the 2020 season on Tuesday night against the Spearfish Spartans in Spearfish. Neither Pierre team was able to win their respective games.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead in the boys game. They granted the Govs with a penalty kick, but the Govs were unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunity. Spearfish took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Spearfish added another goal in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory.
Spearfish freshman forward Brooke Peotter got the scoring started about midway through the first half. Avery Davis tied things up after scoring a goal after deflecting the ball off of a Spearfish defender. Junior midfielder Dillan Richards scored the second goal for the Spartans with about eight minutes left in the first half. That was enough scoring for the Spartans, who were able to hold off a strong Governors attack for a 2-1 victory.
The Governors girls outshot the Spartans 26-7. 12 of the Govs shots were on net, while 15 of their shots went over the net or wide.
The Pierre soccer teams (both 0-2) will try and get their first victories when they bring their road trip to Aberdeen for a game against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles on Saturday. The girls varsity game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT, while the boys varsity game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.
