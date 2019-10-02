The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams faced the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles in cold and rainy conditions at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton on Tuesday.
The Govs boys varsity lost 6-1. The Govs scored in the fifth minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead. The Bucks responded with two goals, including one by Luke Schulz about eight minutes before halftime. The Bucks kept up the momentum in the second half by scoring four goals. Those goals were scored by Schulz, Christian Budig, Gavin Fortner and Brayden Bietz.
The Govs girls varsity faced a Gazelles team that hadn’t lost this season. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Janaina Zanin scored a goal in the 16th minute. The Gazelles tied the game up when Madison Wuebben scored with 11 minutes left.
The Govs boys junior varsity team lost 4-1, while the Govs girls junior varsity team lost 2-1.
The Govs boys varsity (no. 15 in Class AA) fell to 2-7-2, while the Govs girls varsity (no. 10 in Class AA) is 4-4-3. The next time the Govs face competition will be against the Watertown Arrows in Watertown in their regular season finale on Thursday. The Arrows boys (no. 12 in Class AA) are 6-6-0, while the Arrows girls (no. 11 in Class AA) are 4-5-3. The boys game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT, while the girls game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
