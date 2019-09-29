The Pierre T.F. Riggs soccer teams had a busy weekend at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. They hosted the Brookings Bobcats on Thursday, and the Huron Tigers on Saturday.
The Govs boys lost 2-0 to Brookings. The Bobcats got on the board in the first half when junior midfielder Keegan Fields found the back of the net. Fellow junior midfielder Jacob Kappenman scored a goal in the second half off of a rebound.
The second game of the weekend saw the Govs boys down 3-0. They clawed their way back with goals by Rylan Derry and Hudson McLaury, but it wasn’t quite enough. The Govs lost 3-2.
Eighth grader Ryann Barry had quite the weekend to remember for the Governors girls. She scored a goal in each half of the Govs’ game against Brookings. Senior midfielder Janaina Zanin added a goal in the second half. The Bobcats scored with about a minute left, but it wasn’t enough. The Govs girls won 3-1.
The Govs girls dominated the Huron Tigers to the tune of an 8-0 score. That success for Barry from Thursday continued on Saturday when she scored her third goal of the weekend. Zanin and junior midfielder Paige Isburg each scored two goals. The remaining goal scorers were senior Nikylee Schwartz, freshman Autumn Iverson and seventh grader Gracelyn Taylor.
The Govs girls (no. 10 in Class AA) improve to 4-4-2. The Govs boys (no. 15 in Class AA) fall to 2-6-2. The Govs soccer teams will finish up their regular season with a pair of games on the road. They will head to Yankton on Tuesday, and to Watertown on Thursday. The Yankton girls (10-0-1) are currently ranked no. 1 in Class AA, while the Yankton boys (5-5-1) are ranked no. 11. The Watertown girls (3-5-3) are ranked no. 11 in Class AA, while the Watertown boys (5-6-0) are ranked no. 13. Games on both days are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT, with the boys game taking place first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.