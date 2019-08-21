The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams played the Spearfish Spartans at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields in Pierre on Tuesday.
The Govs girls got on the board first in their game when sophomore midfielder/forward Avery Davis scored with 16:50 left in the first half. The Govs’ second goal of the game was scored by junior midfielder/forward Caytee Williams with a little under three minutes to go in the first half. Davis scored her second goal of the game about a minute later to put the Govs up 3-0. The Spartans got on the board in the second half, but that was as far as their rally would get. The Govs girls defeated the Spartans 3-1 to earn their first victory of the season.
Govs girls soccer coach Sidney Zanin told the Capital Journal that while the team got the win, they played about the same as they did in Friday’s loss to Brandon Valley.
“It was better than the result on Friday, but we played about equally as far as the technical part of the game,” Zanin said. “The chances we had were about the same. The difference is we got three goals in net, where as we couldn’t find the goal on Friday. That was the difference. If we can keep finding the back of the net, I don’t think we’re going to have a problem.”
The Govs boys game saw the Govs get on the board with 11:50 left in the second half when Hudson McLaury assisted on a header goal by Carson Murphy. Less than a minute later, the Govs tied things up when they scored on their own goal. That would be all the scoring that would happen in the boys game. The Govs and the Spartans tied 1-1.
Govs coach Matt DeBoer told the Capital Journal that Tuesday’s game was the most fun he’s had as a coach.
“It was exciting throughout the entire game,” DeBoer said. “The players played with such passion. My favorite part about it was, at halftime, I asked them when the last time was when they had this much fun playing soccer. They said never. That’s what’s exciting for me. We’re here, and we’re starting to be in games. We took the lead 1-0, and then an unfortunate goal tied things up. It could have gone either way. Spearfish is one of the best teams in the state, and I’d like to think we’re also one of the best teams in the State.”
The Govs soccer teams will next see action on Saturday against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at the PILC Soccer Fields in Pierre. The Govs girls (1-1) play a Golden Eagles team that is currently 1-0-1. According to Zanin, the Govs will have their hands full.
“It’s going to be a big eye opener for us, because Aberdeen is one of the toughest teams we can get out here,” Zanin said. “We have to be ready. If we’re not, they’re just going to stick it to us. We’ll see what happens. Mentally, I think these girls need a game like the one they’ll have on Saturday. They’ll need to come out and perform the way I know they can, because I know they can play better than this.”
For the Govs boys (0-1-1), they will play a Golden Eagles team that is 1-1. DeBoer, an Aberdeen Central alum, said that he’s excited for Saturday’s match.
“Aberdeen’s a tough team,” DeBoer said. “That’s actually my alma mater, so it’s going to be pretty cool to play against my former coach. It’s going to be fun. They’re super dangerous.We’ve got to have a good week of practice here to make sure we’re organized, because I know Aberdeen will be.”
The Govs boys match on Saturday will start at 1 p.m. CT, while the girls match will start at 3 p.m. CT.
