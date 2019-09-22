The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams hosted the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields on Thursday. Both of the Rough Riders teams are ranked in the top eight in Class AA.
Both of the Govs soccer teams lost by the score of 2-0. They both now have records of 2-4-2.
The Govs boys soccer team is currently ranked no. 12, while the Govs girls soccer team is ranked no. 9. The Govs soccer teams will next see action against the Brookings Bobcats at the PILC Soccer Fields. Both Bobcats teams are ranked no. 13 in Class AA. The boys soccer game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT, while the girls game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. Thursday’s games will also be Senior Recognition Day for both the Govs boys and girls soccer teams.
Saturday morning will see the Govs soccer teams play the Huron Tigers in a pair of games at the PILC Soccer Fields that were rescheduled from Sept. 12. The Huron boys are ranked no. 10, while the Huron girls are unranked. The boys game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT, while the girls game is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.
