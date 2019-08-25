Penalty kicks proved to be crucial in both Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer matches against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at the PILC Soccer Fields on Saturday afternoon, but not in the way either home team would want.
The boys game was scoreless in the first half, as the Govs fought off any and all Aberdeen offense. The Golden Eagles got on the board with about 35 minutes to go in the second half when sophomore midfielder Jelani Peters got a penalty kick past the outstretched arms of Govs goalie Cam Ahartz. That was all the scoring that either team would muster. The Golden Eagles won 1-0.
The girls game also saw a Golden Eagles penalty kick. Junior midfielder Julia Schriver kicked the ball past Govs goalie Miriam Thompson to put the Golden Eagles on the board with 24 minutes to go in the first half. Schriver scored her second goal of the game with 24 minutes to go in the second half to push the Golden Eagles lead to 2-0. Five minutes later, Golden Eagles freshman midfielder Taryn Hettich scored the final goal of the game. The Govs could not muster any scoring. The Golden Eagles won 3-0.
Golden Eagles senior goalkeeper McKenzie Cordie and Govs senior goalkeeper Miriam Thompson each had nine saves in the game.
The Govs soccer teams will next see action on Thursday when they take on Harrisburg at the PILC Soccer Fields in Pierre. The no. 11 seed Govs girls (1-2) will face the no. 10 seed Tigers (1-1) at 4 p.m. CT. The no. 14 seed Govs boys (0-2-1) will face the no. 9 seed Tigers (0-2-1) at 6 p.m. CT.
