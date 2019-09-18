The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams faced the Mitchell Kernels at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell on Tuesday night.
The Governors girls game saw the Kernels emerge with a 3-1 victory. Mitchell eighth grade midfielder Lily Peterson scored a goal before halftime. Fellow eighth grader Mia Mullenmeister added a goal to push the Kernel lead to 2-0. A goal by Pierre eighth grade forward Brianna Sargent was answered a minute later by another Mullenmeister goal. The Kernels held a 10-7 shots on goal advantage over the Govs.
The Governors boys game saw the Govs win 4-1. The first Govs goal was scored by senior defender Clay Alban on a penalty kick. Junior forward Carston Miller scored a hat trick in about a 15 minute span. Govs players who assisted on Miller’s three goals were Hudson McLaury, Ethan Campea and Rylan Derry. The Kernels players who scored were senior Dillon junior Tom Felber. Both Kernels goalkeeper Trevor Lambert and Pierre goalkeeper Cam Ahartz had 15 saves.
Govs boys soccer coach Matt DeBoer told the Capital Journal that it was a good day in Mitchell.
“We had the opportunity to play some guys at the end who don’t usually get minutes,” DeBoer said. “We also got to rest some of the starters so they will be ready for our game against Roosevelt on Thursday.”
The Govs boys (ranked no. 12 in Class AA) and the Govs girls (ranked no. 9 in Class AA) both have a 2-3-2 record. Both teams will play the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at the PILC Soccer Fields on Thursday. The Roosevelt girls (4-2-1) are ranked no. 10, while the Roosevelt boys (5-1-1) are ranked no. 5. The girls game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT, while the boys game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
