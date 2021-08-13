Pierre's Cole Peterson battles Harrisburg senior midfielder/forward Carson Perry for the ball in a match at the PILC Soccer Fields in 2019. Peterson is one of five seniors on the Govs boys soccer roster this season.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams will kick off their season this weekend with a pair of games in the Black Hills. Friday’s games will be against the Douglas/Rapid City Christian Patriots, while Saturday’s games will be against the Spearfish Spartans. Friday’s games were not completed at press time.
Friday’s boys soccer game starts at 4 p.m. MT at Douglas High School in Box Elder. These two teams have not played each other since the Douglas/Rapid City Christian co-op started last season. The Govs went 3-7-2 last season. They averaged 1.75 goals per game while allowing 1.92 goals per game. The Patriots went 3-9-1 last season. They scored 2.85 goals per game while allowing 6.38 goals per game.
Saturday’s boys game starts at noon MT at the Black Hills Power Sports Complex. Spearfish won 2-0 last season against the Govs. The Spartans are 1-0-4 against the Govs since 2015. They went 13-1-2 last season. The Spartans scored 4.25 goals per game while giving up less than one goal per game last season.
This season is the first season for the Govs under Miguel Manriquez. There are five seniors on the roster. Those seniors are Peder Tomte, Cole Peterson, Jeremy Knigge, Lincoln Mefferd and Spencer Taylor.
Friday’s girls soccer game against the Patriots starts at 6 p.m. MT. Like their male counterparts, these two teams have not played each other. The Govs went 3-8-1 last season. They averaged 1.92 goals per game while allowing 2.92 goals per game. The Patriots went 1-9 last season. They scored just one goal the entire season, while allowing 8.6 goals per game.
Saturday’s girls game against the Spartans is also scheduled to start at noon MT. The Spartans defeated the Govs 2-1 last season, while the Govs won the matchup in 2019. The Spartans went 10-5 last season. They scored 4.13 goals per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
This season is the first season for the Govs under Kira Swenson. There are seven seniors on the roster. Those seniors are Avery Davis, Kyanne Beck, Ragan Rae, Alexis Campea, Oksana Mutchelknaus, Emily Sattizahn and Jenna Gehring.
