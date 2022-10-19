Even though their seasons ended sooner than expected, two Pierre Governors soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season.
On Sunday, the SDHSAA listed boys soccer’s Rylan Derry and girls soccer’s Ryann Barry on its All-State Teams list. Derry received First-Team honors while Barry was named to the second team.
For Derry, this is the first time he was selected as an All-State honoree. He was named to the All-Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) Team last year, but this honor is extra special.
“For me, it’s been a goal since my freshman year to be honest with you,” Derry told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “So obviously, I’m very happy with finally getting it my senior year.”
Derry finished the season with 19 goals while adding seven assists and had a career-best four goals in 6-2 win over Brookings on Sept. 15. He said more of his teammates should’ve earned similar recognition.
“Obviously, I couldn’t do without the guys on the team,” Derry said. “So they’re obviously huge parts, too.”
Pierre saw its season come to an end after falling to Rapid City Stevens 3-1 in the first round of the SDHSAA State Playoffs on Oct. 4. The loss left the Govs with an overall record of 7-5-2.
But head coach Miguel Manriquez couldn’t be happier that Derry was one of only 11 players statewide to receive the same honor.
“It was just great to see someone from Pierre being on that list,” Manriquez said. “Like I said at the beginning of the season, Rylan was going to be a leader, and that’s what he did throughout the whole season. So I was just really proud of him. The whole team is proud of him as well. Rylan was just a good player all around. So it was great to coach him the past couple of years.”
Becoming a leader was something Derry said he worked on throughout his time at Pierre while also perfecting his craft.
“...(I worked on) mostly just focusing on my position, mastering what I can do, which is scoring goals this year,” Derry said. “So I think now that I finally got a lot better at it, I think I finally got recognized.”
Before the season began, Manriquez said Derry helped out with soccer camps along with other things the team does during the offseason.
“That just shows what kind of a player he is, on and off the field,” Manriquez added. “But again, he’s that leader. So he’s able to show that for the rest of the seniors and the rest of the younger players coming up.”
While his time as a Gov is over, Derry’s collegiate career might just be beginning. Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, has already offered him, but he said he’s still considering all of his options.
“I haven’t fully decided yet,” Derry said. “I have a couple options right now but still trying to figure everything out.”
Similarly, this is also the first time Barry’s been named to an All-State team.
“It’s a big accomplishment, especially being the only girl from Pierre,” Barry told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “I’m hoping that more of us from Pierre can be on it next year, but it kind of just shows that you can set smaller goals within bigger goals that you can achieve — and then that should help along the way.”
The junior explained how she earned this type of recognition.
“I think it just comes down to what work you’re going to put in the offseason, and it will show on the field during the regular season,” Barry said.
Even with being selected as one of the top female soccer players across South Dakota, she isn’t satisfied. Barry feels she can do more.
“It’s a super good feeling, (it) gives me some good confidence,” she said. “But I definitely want to set my expectations higher and aim for first-team next year.”
When asked if she might have a target on her back next season as a member of the All-State Second Team, Barry believes so. But that’s nothing new for her — or her teammates.
“It was the same thing towards the end of the season. They target the people who have been scoring goals,” she said. “So I was one of them, (along with) a couple of other girls on my team. But yeah, I will definitely be a little bit more of a target next year. But it should be one that if players are targeting me, it leaves my teammates open. So that’s good.”
The girls’ season came to an end after falling 4-1 to No. 1 seed and eventual state champion Harrisburg in the quarterfinals of the SDHSAA State Playoffs on Oct. 8. Pierre finished with a 9-5-1 record.
Barry scored 11 goals while also seeking out her teammates, adding 10 assists. But while she had a great season, statistically, and was properly recognized for her efforts, Barry refuses to be complacent.
“Definitely not because there’s always a higher goal and a bigger goal that you can set to accomplish, and I think ours is winning state,” Barry said. “So there’s always more work you got to put into that.”
