Even though their seasons ended sooner than expected, two Pierre Governors soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season.

On Sunday, the SDHSAA listed boys soccer’s Rylan Derry and girls soccer’s Ryann Barry on its All-State Teams list. Derry received First-Team honors while Barry was named to the second team.

Pierre's Rylan Derry scored 19 goals and added seven assists this season.
Rylan Derry scored a career-best four goals for the Govs in a 6-2 win over Brookings on Sept. 15.
Pierre's Ryann Barry was named to the SDHSAA AA Girls Soccer All-State Second-Team on Sunday.
Pierre's Ryann Barry finished the season with 11 goals and 10 assists.
Ryann Barry scored the game-winning goal in the Govs' 4-3 comeback win over Mitchell on Sept. 1.

