The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams took to the road for the final time in the regular season on Thursday. They faced the Watertown Arrows in Watertown.

The Govs boys varsity lost 3-0. Watertown junior midfielder Alex Kowalski scored two goals, while junior forward Jared Volesky scored one goal. Watertown junior goalkeeper Alex Hanson had seven saves, while Govs junior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz had ten saves.

The Govs girls varsity defeated the Arrows 3-0. Sophomore forward/midfielder Avery Davis scored two goals, while senior midfielder/defender Taryn Senger scored on goal. Assists cam from junior forward/midfielder Caytee Williams and senior midfielder Janaina Zanin. The Arrows had three shots on goal in the loss.

The Govs boys junior varsity lost 4-2, while the girls junior varsity tied 2-2.

Both Governors soccer teams will see playoff action. The no. 9 seed Govs girls (5-4-3) will play the no. 8 seed Sioux Falls O’Gorman Lady Knights (7-4-1) at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Tuesday’s match is a rematch of last year’s Class AA State Semifinals where the Govs defeated the Lady Knights 2-0. The no. 15 seed Govs boys (2-8-2) will play the no. 2 seed Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (8-1-2) at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Tuesday’s match is a rematch from Sept. 19 when the Rough Riders defeated the Govs 2-0 at the PILC Soccer Fields.

Tags

Load comments