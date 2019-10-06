The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams took to the road for the final time in the regular season on Thursday. They faced the Watertown Arrows in Watertown.
The Govs boys varsity lost 3-0. Watertown junior midfielder Alex Kowalski scored two goals, while junior forward Jared Volesky scored one goal. Watertown junior goalkeeper Alex Hanson had seven saves, while Govs junior goalkeeper Cameron Ahartz had ten saves.
The Govs girls varsity defeated the Arrows 3-0. Sophomore forward/midfielder Avery Davis scored two goals, while senior midfielder/defender Taryn Senger scored on goal. Assists cam from junior forward/midfielder Caytee Williams and senior midfielder Janaina Zanin. The Arrows had three shots on goal in the loss.
The Govs boys junior varsity lost 4-2, while the girls junior varsity tied 2-2.
Both Governors soccer teams will see playoff action. The no. 9 seed Govs girls (5-4-3) will play the no. 8 seed Sioux Falls O’Gorman Lady Knights (7-4-1) at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Tuesday’s match is a rematch of last year’s Class AA State Semifinals where the Govs defeated the Lady Knights 2-0. The no. 15 seed Govs boys (2-8-2) will play the no. 2 seed Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (8-1-2) at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Tuesday’s match is a rematch from Sept. 19 when the Rough Riders defeated the Govs 2-0 at the PILC Soccer Fields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.