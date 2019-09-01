The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams competed against the Harrisburg Tigers at the PILC Soccer Fields on Thursday evening.
The Govs girls soccer team got on the board with about 28 minutes to go in the first half when senior defender/midfielder Kylee Thorpe scored her first goal of the season. That was the only goal the Govs needed. Senior goalkeeper Miriam Thompson did not allow any Harrisburg scores, and the Govs defense secured the 1-0 victory.
Govs girls soccer coach Sidney Zanin said that the game wasn’t pretty, but he’ll take the win.
“We needed that win really bad,” Zanin told the Capital Journal. “There’s still some things we need to work on. We had a lot of chances. We weren’t very crafty with our passing. We’re about three weeks behind where we need to be, but we’re catching up.”
The Govs boys did not have quite the same luck. They did not capitalize on any of their scoring opportunities. However, the Govs did not allow any Tigers goals in a 0-0 tie.
Govs boys soccer coach Matt DeBoer told the Capital Journal that he did not feel good about how the Govs played against the Tigers.
“We didn’t come out good, or play well,” DeBoer told the Capital Journal. “We played to a 0-0 tie, and that’s not because we played good defense. We got lucky. We just didn’t play well in any aspect of that game.”
The Govs soccer teams will have a pretty lengthy break before they play against Rapid City Stevens Raiders and the Rapid City Central Cobblers. Friday’s matches against the Raiders start at 4 p.m. MT for girls, and 6 p.m. MT for boys. Saturday’s matches against the Cobblers start at 9 a.m. MT for girls, and 11 a.m. MT for boys.
Coach Zanin said that he’s not all that excited for his girls to play against the Rapid City teams.
“I know we’re going to go in there and hit the wall,” Zanin said. “It’s going to be hard. However, if we don’t have games like that, we’re not going to grow. It’s about the right time for us to go out there to match forces with them. If we go out there and execute our chances, we’ll come away with smiles on our faces. If we don’t, then we know how hard we need to work come playoff time.”
Coach DeBoer said that the boys team is feeling good going into the Rapid roadtrip.
“I think this game against Harrisburg is a little bit of a wakeup call,” DeBoer said. “You’re not going to be given games, especially when we head out to Rapid. We need to realize that we need to focus in practice, before games, and in games. Everything we do is going to be needed for our goal to win a soccer game.”
After Thursday’s matches, the Govs girls have a record of 2-2, while the Govs boys have a 0-2-2 record.
