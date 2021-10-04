Pierre's Ireland Templeton prepares for a corner kick during a game against Huron on Tuesday. The Govs girls will host the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in a Class AA playoff game at the PILC Soccer Complex on Tuesday.
Both Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors varsity soccer teams will see action in the Class AA playoffs on Tuesday.
On the girls side, the no. 7 ranked Govs (9-3-1) will host the no. 10 ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (4-5-2) at the PILC Soccer Complex in Pierre. The Govs have scored 33 goals this season. They have a positive goal differential of 21 goals. The Rough Riders have scored 17 goals this season. They have a positive goal differential of one goal. The Govs defeated the Rough Riders 1-0 on Aug. 19. Action will start at 4 p.m. CT.
On the boys side, the no. 10 ranked Govs (6-5-2) will play the no. 7 ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (5-2-5) at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. The Govs have scored 36 goals this season. They have a positive goal differential of one goal. Senior Cole Peterson is the star player. He leads the team with 17 goals and 11 assists. The Patriots have scored just 16 goals this season. They have a positive goal differential of seven goals. Senior Connor Devevan is their star player. He leads the team with nine goals. These two teams have not played each other this season. Action will start at 5 p.m. CT.
