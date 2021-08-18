The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams will play their first home soccer games at the PILC Soccer Complex in Pierre on Thursday, with both games coming against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.

The Govs girls (2-0) will play the Rough Riders (1-0) at 4 p.m. CT. The Govs are coming into the game with a pair of wins over Douglas and Spearfish, while the Rough Riders beat Sioux Falls Jefferson 5-2 on Friday. The Rough Riders have won the past three games against the Govs, including a 3-1 victory last season. The Rough Riders went 10-3-1 last season, losing to Brandon Valley in the State Championship, 2-0. The Rough Riders averaged 3.07 goals per game, while giving up less than one goal per game.

The Govs boys (1-1) will play the Rough Riders (0-1) at 6 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated Douglas 6-0 on Friday, but they lost 5-3 to Spearfish on Saturday. The Rough Riders lost 2-1 to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday. Since 2015, the Rough Riders are 7-0-1 against the Govs, including a 1-0 win last season. The Rough Riders went 10-3 in 2020, losing 2-1 to Rapid City Stevens in the State Semifinals. The Rough Riders scored 2.92 goals per game, while giving up exactly one goal per game.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

