Pierre's Carson Ahartz kicks the ball into the field of play during a game against the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday. The Govs will host the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at the PILC Soccer Complex at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.
Pierre's Carson Ahartz kicks the ball into the field of play during a game against the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday. The Govs will host the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at the PILC Soccer Complex at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams will play their first home soccer games at the PILC Soccer Complex in Pierre on Thursday, with both games coming against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
The Govs girls (2-0) will play the Rough Riders (1-0) at 4 p.m. CT. The Govs are coming into the game with a pair of wins over Douglas and Spearfish, while the Rough Riders beat Sioux Falls Jefferson 5-2 on Friday. The Rough Riders have won the past three games against the Govs, including a 3-1 victory last season. The Rough Riders went 10-3-1 last season, losing to Brandon Valley in the State Championship, 2-0. The Rough Riders averaged 3.07 goals per game, while giving up less than one goal per game.
The Govs boys (1-1) will play the Rough Riders (0-1) at 6 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated Douglas 6-0 on Friday, but they lost 5-3 to Spearfish on Saturday. The Rough Riders lost 2-1 to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Friday. Since 2015, the Rough Riders are 7-0-1 against the Govs, including a 1-0 win last season. The Rough Riders went 10-3 in 2020, losing 2-1 to Rapid City Stevens in the State Semifinals. The Rough Riders scored 2.92 goals per game, while giving up exactly one goal per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.