Tuesday marked the first-ever South Dakota High School Activities sanctioned softball game at Riggs Field, as Pierre hosted Rapid City Central. But the Governors dropped their season-opener to the Cobblers, 9-4.
Pierre held a 3-0 lead after two frames, but seven combined Central runs in the fifth and sixth innings put this one out of reach.
“I feel like the first few innings we were right there. We played really well,” Pierre head coach Elizabeth Anderson said following Tuesday’s loss. “They started to hit some gaps that started to hit our pitcher. We had a few leads where a couple hits piled up into a couple of runs — I think, easily, next game we're right there with them, we could come out with a victory. ”
As a team, the Govs racked up nine hits and three stolen bases. Sophomore Elly Broers started at first base and shined for Pierre at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two singles.
“(Central’s pitcher) was pitching a lot where I like them, (middle-outside), so that really helped me out,” Broers said.
Senior shortstop Hannah Lemieux went 1-for-4 at the dish with a runs batted in (RBI) double while senior catcher Khalan Smart finished 1-for-3 and tallied a RBI single.
Junior pitcher Erin Leiferman took the circle for the Govs’ inaugural home game, and right away, she had Cobblers hitters off-balance.
Leiferman struck out Central’s lead-off hitter and would end up tallying two more K’s in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom-half, senior pitcher Shantel Anderson stood in the circle for the Cobblers, but it didn’t take long for Pierre to apply the pressure. Senior Kara Weiss, who started at center field, led things off with a walk, and then junior third baseman Jenna Bucholz singled in her first at-bat, giving the Govs runners on first and third with one out.
Lemieux got Pierre (0-1) on the scoreboard first after knocking a double that brought home Weiss.
1-0 Govs.
Anderson commented on her team’s quick start.
“You can really see that they had a fire under them. They were ready to go, they were excited and you can tell that by the first inning, too,” she said. “It was really nice to start with the one-run lead there.”
The Cobblers (1-0) found themselves in the hit column in the top of the second after senior Holly Jacobs lined one off Leiferman and made it to first safely.
Leiferman recovered by racking up two more strikeouts, and Pierre added to its lead in the bottom-half.
Broers started the inning with a double on a full count that immediately gave her team a runner in scoring position.
“I think it helps a lot,” Broers said of her leadoff double. “I think it kind of got the rest of the team going a little bit, so it was nice.”
On the assuming pitch, Leiferman laid down a sacrifice bunt that advanced Broers to third with now one away.
It was time for senior Sheridan Nickolas, who started at left field, to get her first RBI of the young season. She grounded out, but Broers was able to sprint home, making it 2-0 Govs.
Weiss kept the inning alive with a double, and she later scored thanks to a Central throwing error after sophomore second baseman Noel Kist hit a routine grounder in the infield.
3-0 Pierre.
But the Govs’ bats cooled off a bit, as they would only score once more in the remaining five innings.
Conversely, the Cobblers began to heat up at the plate. Senior Keera Taylor spoiled the shutout for Leiferman in the top of the third inning after knocking a single that drove in runners from first and second.
Now, Pierre just had a one-run advantage.
To begin Central’s half of the fifth, junior Raylee Jones tied things at three apiece when she hit a missile to left-center on the opening pitch — the very first home run at Riggs Field.
The Cobblers jumped in front later in the inning after back-to-back RBI hits by Taylor and Jacobs, making it 5-3 Central.
Pierre responded in the bottom-half, as Smart drove in Kist from third with a single to cut her team’s deficit to one.
But the top of the sixth is when the Cobblers really hurt the Govs. Central led the inning with consecutive doubles to left field and scored four runs on four hits overall.
Pierre also committed two errors that brought in two Cobblers runs.
“I think I was definitely slowing down, losing momentum, and they were catching on to that,” Leiferman said. “They were able to hit those gaps, and that killed us.”
Despite a rough frame, Leiferman bounced back nicely in the seventh. In her final inning of work, the junior Gov retired Central’s batters in order on just three pitches. And all of them were curveballs.
“That's probably one of my best pitches,” Leiferman said.
In her first start of the season, she threw all seven innings and recorded 13 strikeouts, six walks and two earned runs on 160 pitches.
“I did pretty well for the first game,” Leiferman said. “I'm hoping to see some improvements throughout the year, but I'm, overall, pretty happy with the start.”
Anderson expressed her thoughts on Leiferman’s performance in the circle.
“She was doing exactly what she needed to do,” Anderson said. “She had lots of strikeouts. Her balls are right there. She walked them, they were just right on the corner — And that'll happen, when they start to hit you a little bit. But she did really well. I'm really impressed with her.”
When asked what changed for Pierre at the plate after a fast start, Broers noted that near-freezing temperatures had an effect.
The Govs left a total of 10 runners on base versus the Cobblers.
“I think we're all getting tired and all very cold. Our hands were really cold. So I think that was mainly it,” Broers said. “And I think we knew that they were ahead, and we got a little bit down on ourselves.”
Before the start of Tuesday’s contest, members from the SDHSAA and Pierre School District stood behind the circle, as SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Anderson explained how it felt to be a part of the first-ever sanctioned softball game at Riggs Field.
“It was really cool,” she said. “The whole ceremony that they had at the beginning, having it here at home, having the support we did, especially with how cold it was, really meant a lot to all of us.”
Up next, the Govs will play Aberdeen Central and Watertown on Saturday at the Presentation College Dome. First-pitch for both games has yet to be determined.
Anderson shared what she wants her girls to improve on before Saturday.
“There's just some small tweaks that we need to make, and we only had a few practices (at Riggs),” Anderson said. “So there are definitely things that we can work on, maybe things that we haven't focused on as much in practice.”
