Tuesday marked the first-ever South Dakota High School Activities sanctioned softball game at Riggs Field, as Pierre hosted Rapid City Central. But the Governors dropped their season-opener to the Cobblers, 9-4.

Pierre held a 3-0 lead after two frames, but seven combined Central runs in the fifth and sixth innings put this one out of reach.

Elly Broers

Pierre's Elly Broers while playing first base during Tuesday's game.
Kara Weiss

Pierre's Kara Weiss during Tuesday's game.
Noel Kist

Pierre's Noel Kist slides into third base during Tuesday's game.
Hannah Lemieux

Pierre's Hannah Lemieux finished 1-for-4 with an RBI double versus the Cobblers on Tuesday.

