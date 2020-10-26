The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed alongside 16 other schools at the Class AA State Competitive Cheer and Dance Competition at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City on Saturday.

The Govs competitive cheer team finished 16th with a team score of 163. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won their first state cheer title since 2015 by earning a score of 293.5.

The Govs competitive dance team finished 13th with a score of 293.25. Sioux Falls Washington won their sixth straight Class AA dance title by earning a score of 394.75.

The Govs also placed ninth in hip hop and eighth in jazz. Sioux Falls Washington won both jazz and hip hop, while Brandon Valley took home the pom title.

Junior Sydney Roberts was named to the Class AA All-State dance team. Graduating seniors who saw their final competitions of their high school careers on Saturday were Hannah Schochenmaier, Khia White Eyes, Taylor Evans, Gabriella Linn, Emma Lusk and Keara Peplinski.

