Nine competitive cheer and nine competitive dance teams competed in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Spirit Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night. Competition was divided into two different pods, with two dance performances happening for every cheer performance.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer team placed ninth with a score of 104.50, which was 18 points below the score of the Yankton Gazelles. Harrisburg won the cheer competition by finishing with a score of 180, which was one point higher than the score of the Brookings Bobcats.
The Govs dance team finished in seventh palace with a score of 223. Harrisburg won the dance competition with a score of 267.5, while Brandon Valley took second place with a score of 260.
The Govs placed fifth in Jazz by finishing with a score of 228. They also placed fifth in Hip Hop by finishing with a score of 218.. Brandon Valley placed first in Jazz, while Watertown placed first in Pom. Harrisburg placed first in Hip Hop.
Thursday's competition was the last home competition for several Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors. Those seniors are Hannah Schochenmaier, Khia White Eyes, Taylor Evans, Gabriella Linn, Emma Lusk and Keara Peplinski.
The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see action at the Class AA State Competitive Cheer and Dance competition at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Competition on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. MT.
