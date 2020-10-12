Pierre cheer

The Pierre T.F. Riggs competitive dance team competed in the Mitchell Invitational in Mitchell on Oct. 10. They placed ninth out of 12 teams.

 Jeremy Karll/Daily Republic

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams saw action at the Mitchell Invitational in Mitchell on Saturday.

The Govs cheer team had one of their better performances of the season. They placed ninth out of 12 teams by earning a score of 167.5 points. Wolsey-Wessington won the cheer competition with a score of 230.5 points.

The Govs dance team finished sixth overall with a score of 254 points. They placed third in Jazz with a score of 254.5 points, and fourth in Hip Hop with a score of 254 points. Yankton took home the overall win with a score of 323.25 points.

The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see action at the ESD Invitational at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday. That competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. Thursday’s competition is the last competition before next week’s Class AA State Competition at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. It is also the last home competition for seniors Hannah Schochenmaier, Khia White Eyes, Taylor Evans, Gabriella Linn, Emma Lusk and Keara Peplinski.

