The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in front of a packed house at the Pierre Cheer and Dance Invitational at Riggs High School Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Govs cheer team placed eighth out of 12 teams. They finished with a score of 163.5, which is two points worse than Rapid City Stevens, but half a point better than Douglas. Rapid City Central won the cheer competition by finishing with a score of 229. The Govs cheer team continues to improve. It is about 50 points higher than it was in the first meet of the season.
The Govs dance team placed seventh out of 11 teams. They finished with a score of 210.67, which is about five points worse than Rapid City Central, and 17 points more than Platte-Geddes. Aberdeen Central won the dance competition after getting a score of 235. The Govs dance score is an improvement over their score during the Watertown Invitational earlier in the week.
The Govs dance team placed fourth in Jazz, seventh in Pom, and fifth in Hip Hop. Aberdeen Central placed first in Jazz, while Mitchell placed first in Pom. Huron placed first in Hip Hop. The Govs’ scores went down in all but Jazz. Their score of 216 is a season high.
Saturday’s competition was also Senior Day for the Pierre spirit teams. The seniors on each team were honored during intermission with a flower and a hug from their coaches.
The Govs cheer and dance team will next see action at the Yankton Invitational in Yankton on Thursday. That competition is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre spirit teams at Pierre Invitational
Grand Champion Cheer
8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 163.5
Grand Champion Dance
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 210.67
Jazz
4, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 216
Hip Hop
5, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 216
Pom
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 200
