On Jan. 28, Pierre boys basketball beat Harrisburg handily, 80-60, at T.F. Riggs High School, but the Governors’ second matchup with the Tigers turned out to be a thriller and had hardware on the line.
It took two overtime periods, but No. 6 seed Pierre squeaked by No. 9 Harrisburg, 68-67, in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament on Saturday at The Monument, giving the Govs their seventh consolation championship and first fifth-place finish since 2015.
“It was certainly an exciting way to go out and was exciting to go out on top,” Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler said following Saturday’s win. “This game was just a battle on both ends of the floor for both teams. For just the general fan, it was an exciting game to be around and, certainly, a heart attack at times because of the ups and the downs you saw throughout the entire game.”
The Govs’ three-headed monster — senior forwards Jackson Edman and Benjamin Heisler and senior guard Lincoln Kienholz — showed out in their final high school basketball game of their careers.
Edman led Pierre with 18 points and 16 rebounds while Heisler tallied 17 points. Kienholz also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“It feels great to help my teammates,” Heisler said. “We all chipped in for that win. I mean, we couldn’t do it without each other. Everybody put a piece into the puzzle for that game and the whole season.”
They weren’t the only Govs that came up big for Kusler, though. Pierre’s bench outscored Harrisburg’s, 15-10, and with it being such a slim margin of victory, every one of those points mattered.
Govs sophomore guard Luke Olson finished with six points, senior center Christian Busch had five and junior guard Cade Kaiser four.
Kusler said all of their contributions were “extremely critical” to her team’s success on Saturday.
Overall, Pierre shot 27-of-62 (44 percent) from the field, 2-of-13 (15 percent) behind the arc and 12-of-23 (52 percent) at the free-throw line. The Govs outscored the Tigers, 38-36, in the paint and dished 17 assists.
But perhaps the most important stat from Saturday’s contest was that Pierre had a 48-38 advantage on the glass.
“It was a one-point game, but we outrebounded them by 10. We needed all 10 of those rebounds,” Kusler said. “Those rebounds, making sure that it’s one-and-done opportunities, are huge. Today, you saw a lot of different kids step up at times, but Lincoln and Jackson leading us there with double-doubles each was huge and very vital to our win this afternoon.”
Harrisburg controlled things in the first half, as the Tigers never trailed in the first 16 minutes of play. They led 16-10 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime.
The Govs eventually grabbed their first lead about midway through the third quarter, but they would have to make another comeback in the fourth.
With just over 2.5 minutes left in regulation, Harrisburg led 52-48. On Pierre’s next possession, Edman rifled a pass to a cutting Olson, who finished the layup. That cut it to 52-50 with nearly two minutes remaining.
A couple of possessions later, the Tigers made a critical mistake. The referees called a 10-second violation after Harrisburg did not get the ball past half court in time. That error gave the Govs the ball down 54-52 with 43 seconds left.
Pierre took advantage, as Edman found Heisler near the basket, where he would get fouled on the way up. Heisler made the first free throw to make it a one-point game with 32 seconds remaining.
On the other end, the Govs fouled Harrisburg’s Jacoby Mehrman, and he converted one of his free throws, making it 55-53 Tigers with 19 ticks left on the game clock.
Kienholz had been held scoreless the entire first half, but he came through in crunch time. On the Govs’ final possession of regulation, the senior guard drove left and finished a contested layup to tie it at 55 apiece with 3.6 seconds remaining.
“His ability to finish through contact and attack at the rim is quite incredible,” Kusler said. He makes it look effortless, and it’s not an easy thing to do in the slightest.”
Harrisburg would get a good look at the basket but missed it short as time expired.
Overtime.
A similar sequence of events unfolded in the first overtime period but with the roles reversed.
With 11 seconds left, the Tigers fouled Edman to conserve time and give themselves a fighting chance. He made the second free throw to give Pierre a 65-62 lead.
But that one miss turned out to be the sliver of hope Harrisburg needed. Mehrman sent Saturday’s game to a second overtime period after drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Just like he did at the end of regulation, Kienholz called his own number when the Govs needed it most. He made a free throw and another contested layup in the final four minutes, as that proved to be just enough for a one-point victory.
Kienholz scored 10 of his 12 points between the fourth quarter and two overtime periods.
“He just continues to show up in clutch times, and that’s what makes him so great,” Kusler said.
Heisler explained how Pierre pulled out the win even with the Tigers refusing to quit.
“We just kept our composure,” he said. “They hit some tough shots, they were getting to the foul line a lot. So we just stayed calm.”
Kusler was proud of her boys for responding with two wins after losing the tournament opener, 60-51, to eventual runner-up Mitchell on Thursday.
“It’s certainly not easy to go to a state tournament and finish 2-1 — and especially finishing 2-1 after getting knocked off that first night. Because, you know you’re out of the running for the state championship after that,” she said. “To really turn things around and to stay focused as a team, (that) says a lot about the people that are on our team this season.”
Not only did Kusler become the first female head coach to send a boys team to the Class AA State Tournament, she was also the first to tally wins at the eight-team tournament.
“I don’t like to be — I don’t want to say outcasted. But at the same time, I want it to become a normal thing,” Kusler said. “And if we continue to make it a bigger deal than what it is, then I don’t love it because it’s certainly not a solo thing. I am surrounded by tremendous coaches on my staff and then outstanding athletes. So, while, yes, I am the first female to take a boys team to the Class AA State Tournament and win some games at the state tournament, I am not alone in that. This is an entire team effort.”
Even though the Govs missed out on a state championship, they still had a very successful season. Pierre finished with a 16-8 record, hosted a SoDak 16 game and made its first state tournament appearance in six years.
Kusler will lose eight seniors from this year’s team, but Heisler is content with how his high school career ended.
“Not a lot of teams get to end their seasons with a win, so that feels good. I’m happy we were able to end it on a good note,” he said.
