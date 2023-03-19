On Jan. 28, Pierre boys basketball beat Harrisburg handily, 80-60, at T.F. Riggs High School, but the Governors’ second matchup with the Tigers turned out to be a thriller and had hardware on the line.

It took two overtime periods, but No. 6 seed Pierre squeaked by No. 9 Harrisburg, 68-67, in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament on Saturday at The Monument, giving the Govs their seventh consolation championship and first fifth-place finish since 2015.

Pierre's Christian Busch finished with five points against Harrisburg on Saturday.
Jackson Edman led the Govs with 18 points and 16 rebounds against Harrisburg on Saturday.
Pierre's Benjamin Heisler scored 17 points versus the Tigers on Saturday.
The Pierre Governors won their seventh consolation title and first since 2015 after defeating Harrisburg, 68-67, on Saturday.

