The last time Pierre and Tea Area met on the gridiron, the Governors overcame a 21-point first-half deficit and kicked a last-second field goal to win their fifth-straight state title.
Although the stakes weren’t as high when Pierre welcomed in the Titans on Friday’s senior night, the emotions sure were.
The Govs squeaked by with a 35-30 win, as the game was decided on a Tea hail mary attempt in the final seconds. But Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz intercepted the pass to secure the five-point victory.
“So many of those can end up — we see them on ‘SportsCenter,’ they get completed,” Govs head coach Steve Steele said. “So when it goes up, all you're saying is ‘Hit the dang ground, hit the ground, hit the ground.’ Not even hoping for an interception, just hoping to see that pass at the ground.”
Kienholz explained how he came up with the game-sealing pick.
“I was kind of free on that last play, so I just kind of had to read the quarterback's eyes,” he said. “I saw him rolling out a little bit, so I kind of favored that side. (He) threw it up, it got tipped right to me, and the rest is history.”
Kienholz had an even bigger impact offensively. The senior quarterback threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 222 yards and two more scores.
“He's the best player on the field. It's always good to have him on your team,” Steele said.
Pierre and Tea traded punches in a back-and-forth first half that had a little bit of everything.
After three-and-outs from both teams, the Govs scored the game’s first points after a 50-yard bomb from Kienholz to senior wide receiver Brecken Krueger with just under six minutes in the first quarter.
The Titans answered right back in the opening seconds of the second quarter, thanks to a four-yard rushing touchdown by Keegan DeYoung.
Both teams traded scores on their next two drives, and Tea ended the half with a 44-yard field goal to make it 21-17, Pierre, at the break.
But Pierre trailed for the first time when the Titans scored on their opening drive of the second half, making it 24-21, Tea.
On Friday, the Govs’ defense faced Tea’s triple option-like offense — one of the more difficult offenses to defend.
How challenging was it for Pierre?
“It’s really hard,” senior linebacker Gavin Stotts, who led his team with 21 tackles, said. “They have a really fast team, and they're really powerful up the middle.”
But Steele’s defense remained positive.
“We know that we have the firepower to come back from that,” Stotts said. “We just got to keep playing, not give up. Game’s never over. Anybody can come back and win a game. You see that all the time anywhere at any level in South Dakota.”
Ironically, Pierre almost allowed one of the most improbable comebacks in the game’s closing stages.
Following the Titans’ third-quarter score, the Govs jumped back in front after consecutive clutch scoring plays by Kienholz. First, a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Wiebe, and then a long, quarterback-designed run to put Pierre up by 11.
At this point, the Govs faithful thought the game was over. But Tea had different ideas.
With just fifteen seconds left, Titans quarterback Maddix Slykhuis threw a five-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to five.
Tea then was forced to attempt an onside kick because of how little time remained. Despite two timeouts to strategize, Pierre failed to grab the onside kick after the ball bounced off a Gov player, allowing the Titans to recover it.
“That was a tough one,” Steele said. “We took the timeout to just see what they were gonna line up and kind of align our guys to it. And we got our guy there. They came in, popped him real good and were very physical with him. And they got the ball out of his hands. So, that's just a tough play and a good play by those guys.”
Stotts, along with many others, thought his team would end up with the ball. Once he saw Tea had possession, Stotts shared what he told his teammates before Pierre’s defense went onto the field one final time.
“Just keep our heads up, we know we're good enough to make a stop there,” he said. “We figured we were gonna get the ball (on the onside kick), didn't happen. We just had to shove it in the back door, go out there and make one play, which we ended up making.”
Following a quick run play to chew some seconds off the clock, the Titans had one shot to stun the Govs on their home turf.
On the assuming play, Slykhuis rolled out to his right and heaved the ball towards the end zone. The pass was deflected by a couple of Pierre defenders, but Kienholz eventually grabbed it for the late-game interception.
Ball game.
FINAL:@TFriggs - 35Tea - 30After recovering the onside kick, Tea threw one last heave to the end zone.But Kienholz intercepts it to win it for Pierre. #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/5zqsCd7dhB— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) October 15, 2022
Throughout the night, the Govs’ defense gave up chunk plays to Tea’s rushing attack, as the Titans gained 213 yards on the ground.
But Stotts and company made key stops when Pierre needed it most, including one on fourth-and-two with about four minutes left. That defensive stand led to Kienholz’s second rushing touchdown, which ended up being the difference.
Stotts discussed his team’s “bend-but-don’t-break” defense.
“It’s a big philosophy,” he said. “Of course, we can give them a big play here and there, but we just got to make sure we get the job done eventually. Our offense is good enough, (so) we know that we can go out there, make a couple of stops and we got a pretty good shot at winning games.”
Steele explained how the Govs never got discouraged despite some plays and calls that didn’t go their way.
“I just think they continue to stay positive,” he said. “There were a lot of different things that went against us, different calls, different bounces. And we found a way to persevere through those just by continuing to stay positive and always focusing on what we can do better next and not what just happened.”
Up next, Pierre travels to Douglas for its final regular-season game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“(This win) gives us a lot of confidence just because we know we can hang with them, we know we can beat them,” Kienholz said. “And we have Douglas next week, so we kind of have to take care of business then. And we just got to start preparing for the playoff teams.”
