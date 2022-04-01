The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team will kick off their 2022 season this weekend with three games on the road in the Black Hills. They play the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in a double header at Strong Field in Sturgis on Friday. The first game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. Those games were not decided by press time. Saturday will feature a game against the Rapid City Central Cobblers at McKeague Field in Rapid City. Starting time is 2:30 p.m. CT.
Last season saw the Govs go 20-6. Their season ended with a 4-2 loss to Brandon Valley in the Region Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Govs defeated the Scoopers 8-6 and 4-0 in Pierre. They also defeated the Cobblers five times, outscoring them 86-22 in five games. The Govs defeated the Cobblers by scores of 28-7, 16-5, 9-3, 20-5 and 13-3. The Govs scored 199 runs (7.65 runs per game) while giving up 110 runs (4.23 runs per game. Those 86 runs scored against the Cobblers account for 43 percent of the team’s total runs for the season, the most runs scored by the Govs against any single opponent.
The Scoopers went 10-11 last season. Their season ended with a 6-3 loss to Sioux Falls Washington in the Region Tournament. They scored 178 runs (8.48 runs per game) while giving up 128 runs (6.1 runs per game).
The Cobblers went 6-29 last season. They scored 166 runs (4.74 runs per game) while giving up 496 runs (14.17 runs per game. Of the 35 games they had on their schedule, only five were decided by less than 10 runs.
The Govs do not have a home game at Hyde Stadium until April 16.
