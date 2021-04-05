The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors spring baseball team kicked off their 2021 season with a pair of double headers in Rapid City. They played the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Friday, and the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday.
Friday’s first game saw the Govs win 11-3. They scored four runs in the first inning, two runs in the third inning, one run in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning. The Raiders scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning.
Aaron Booth was the winning pitcher for the Govs. He went four innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out six and walking zero. Jesse Remenschneider took the loss for the Raiders. He surrendered seven runs on nine hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
The second game on Friday saw the Govs win 15-2. The Govs scored four runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings, and one run in the second and third innings. The lone Raiders runs came in the second innings.
Brady Getz took the win for the Govs. He lasted three innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out seven. Kyle Driscoll was on the hill for the Raiders. He surrendered five runs on one hit over one inning, striking out one.
Saturday started off on a historic note, as the Govs defeated the Cobblers 28-7 in one of their highest scoring games ever. The big inning for the Govs came in the fifth inning when they scored 13 runs. The Cobblers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to not get mercy ruled.
Isaac Polak was the winning pitcher for the Govs. He went three innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out four and walking one. Kayden Jones started the game for the Cobblers. He lasted four innings, allowing 13 hits and 15 runs while striking out two.
The second game on Saturday saw the Govs win 16-5 in five innings. They scored four runs each in the first, second, third and fourth innings. The Cobblers scored all five of their runs in the second inning.
Jett Zabel was credited with the victory for the Govs. He allowed two hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out two and walking zero. Riley Palmer was on the pitcher’s mound for the Cobblers. He surrendered 12 runs on 11 hits over three innings, striking out one and walking one.
The Govs (4-0) will next see action with four more games on the road. They play the Mitchell Kernels in Mitchell on Friday, with games starting at 5 p.m. CT. The Govs will play the Harrisburg Tigers on Saturday, with games starting at 2 p.m. CT.
