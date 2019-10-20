The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors took to the road on Friday night when they played the Mitchell Kernels at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.
The Govs got on the board four times in both the first and second quarter. Junior tight end Regan Bollweg had a pair of touchdown grabs, while junior wide receiver Zach Letellier had another. Junior running back Maguire Raske had four touchdown runs. Senior running back Cade Hinkle had a 70 yard punt return for a touchdown. The Govs went into halftime up 55-0. The Kernels, likewise, had just 55 yards of offense in the first half.
Momentum for the Govs continued in the second half when backup quarterback Josh Rowe ran the ball in from 45 yards out to push the Govs lead to 62-0. The Kernels got on the board when backup quarterback Tucker Vilhauer ran the ball in from one yard out with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter. Rowe connected with sophomore wide receiver Noah Williams on a four yard touchdown. Rowe put the finishing touches on the Govs victory by running the ball in from 67 yards out with a little over two minutes to go. The Govs won 75-7.
The Govs put up 543 yards of total offense. Raske had 190 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Garrett Stout completed nine of 14 passing attempts for 166 yards and three scores. Stout also had 108 rushing yards. Bollweg caught five passes for 65 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Rowe ran the ball 12 times for 177 rushing yards. The Govs had second and third stringers playing for most of the second half.
The Kernels were without starting running back Parker Phillips, who was out with an illness. The star of the game for the Kernels was junior wide receiver Ryley Johansen who had 103 receiving yards on three catches.
The 75 points by the Govs is the most they have put up against an ESD opponent. It is the second most points in a single game for the Govs, who play the team they have the record against in the Douglas Patriots on Thursday. The top ranked Govs come in with an 8-0 record, while the no. 7 seed Patriots are 1-7. Kickoff in Box Elder is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT. The Govs have never lost to the Patriots under head coach Steve Steele. In the past two seasons alone, the Govs have defeated the Patriots by a combined score of 147-21. They defeated the Patriots 69-7 in Box Elder last season, and 78-14 in Pierre in 2017.
