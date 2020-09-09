Maguire Raske

Pierre running back Maguire Raske dives for the endzone during a game against the West Central Trojans on Sept. 4.

 Courtesy Tom Plooster

The weekly South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Tuesday evening. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are still the top ranked team in Class 11AA, while the Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers remain unranked. All three teams will go on the road this weekend.

The Govs (2-0) will face the No. 2 ranked Yankton Bucks (2-0) in Yankton on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated Class 11A contender West Central Trojans 24-14 in Pierre, while Yankton avenged a 2019 loss by defeating Dakota Valley 51-15. The Govs defeated the Bucks 63-0 in Pierre last season.

The Buffs (2-1) will face the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks (2-1) in Forestburg on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Blackhawks are receiving votes in the Class 11B poll. The Buffs defeated the Bennett County Warriors 34-0 last week, making it two weeks in a row that they have not allowed a point. The Blackhawks lost 38-6 to the top ranked Winner Warriors. The Blackhawks defeated the Buffs 20-7 in Fort Pierre last season.

The Chargers (0-3) will play the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (2-1) in Herreid on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. The Wolverines are receiving votes in the Class 9B poll. The Chargers lost 26-24 to their rival Potter County in a hard fought contest, while the Wolverines defeated Waverly-South Shore 50-0. The Chargers defeated the Wolverines 46-8 in Onida last season.

Tags

Load comments