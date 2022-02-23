Govs struggle against cavs

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team hosted the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers on Tuesday in the regular-season home finale for the Govs. The Cavs won 64-54.
The Cavs led 16-7 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 39-23 at halftime. The Govs’ junior varsity started the second half. The move worked for a bit as the Govs put a dent into the Cavs’ lead. They outscored the Cavs 15-12 in the third quarter. The Govs also outscored the Cavs 16-13 in the fourth quarter, but the Cavs escaped with the win.
Junior forward Jackson Edman, back in the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury, led the Govs with 13 points. Junior guard Lincoln Kienholz had 12 points, while senior guard Matthew Hanson had nine points.
Junior forward Kaden Year led the Cavs with 20 points. Junior guard Griffin Wilde had 15 points, while junior guard Taylen Ashley added 13 points. Junior guard Beau Giblin chipped in seven points.
Tuesday night was Senior Night for the Govs’ boys basketball team, the Govs’ cheerleaders and the Govs’ band. Senior basketball players include Matthew Hanson and Dmitri Scares The Hawk. Manager Carmela Stangeland is also a senior. Senior cheerleaders are Bayle Hanna, Brooklyn Herman, Elizabeth De Alba, Amanda Kallbom and Mikaya Matanis. Senior band members are Alexis Moran, Abbie Pillen, Shane Stotz, Ezra Thompson and Ariana Vazquez.
The Cavs (11-8) will host the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (12-6) in Sioux Falls on Friday. Starting time is 7 p.m. CT.
The Govs (9-10) will play the top-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (17-0) in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
