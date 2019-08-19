Warrior-Lynx Inv Boys 20190819

Carter Karst of Pierre follows his tee shot on the 15th hole at Willow Run on Monday at the Warrior-Lynx Invite in Sioux Falls.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the first round of the Warrior-Lynx Invitational at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls. It was the first action the Govs had seen in the 2019 season.

As a team, the Govs are in tenth place out of 14 teams. They finished Round One with a score of 345, which was just one stroke better than Sioux Falls Washington. Leading the way is Sioux Falls Lincoln, who finished with a round one score of 298.

Individually, the Govs’ best score came senior Carter Karst, who is tied for 14th place with a score of 76. Senior Grady Klundt shot a score of 83. Seventh grader Luke Olson and junior Raef Briggs each shot a score of 93. Junior Zain Baus shot a score of 97, while seventh grader Nicklaus Bothun shot a score of 104. Leading the pack after day one is O’Gorman senior Zach Curd, who shot a score of 69. Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin and Aberdeen Central senior Ethan Vikander are tied for second place with a score of 72.

The Warrior-Lynx Invitational will continue on Tuesday at Brandon Country Club. Tee time is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golfers at Warrior-Lynx Invitational-Round One

Team Results

10, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 345

Individual Results

T14, Carter Karst, 76

T33, Grady Klundt, 83

T61, Luke Olson, 93

T61, Raef Briggs, 93

T69, Zain Baus, 97

79, Nicklaus Bothun, 104

