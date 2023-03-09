Lennix DuPris

Pierre's Lennix DuPris tallied eight points, five rebounds and two steals against Rapid City Stevens in the opening round of the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The Govs beat the Raiders, 42-34.

 Campea Photography

The No. 2 Pierre Governors are still in contention for a state title after surviving No. 7 Rapid City Stevens, 42-34, in the opening round of the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

In a game where Pierre’s offense wasn’t clicking, the Govs used stifling defense to fend off the Raiders.

Remington Price

Remington Price led the Govs with 15 points and seven steals versus the Raiders on Thursday.
Ryann Barry

Pierre's Ryann Barry shoots the ball during Thursday's game against Rapid City Stevens. She finished with five points and three steals.
celebrate

The Pierre Governors celebrate after defeating Rapid City Stevens on Thursday to move on to the semifinals of the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Austin Nicholson

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

