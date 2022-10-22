Pierre volleyball recognized its veteran players on Senior Day and celebrated with a 3-0 sweep over Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
The Governors won sets one, two and three 25-12, 25-19 and 25-22, respectively.
As a team, Pierre totaled 31 kills, nine aces and six blocks.
“I think that they played pretty well from start to finish,” Govs head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “The seniors took control of the game. This was their senior day — last home game of the season — and they had a lot of leadership on the floor, coordinated the effort and made sure all of our girls (were) ready to play.”
The Govs have eight seniors on their roster, many of them play key roles. That includes Ayvrie Kaiser, who finished the game with seven kills.
She discussed what it means for the seniors to win their final home game.
“It just really shows how much we care about the team and each other, being able to go out there and work hard together and finish the game strong,” she said.
Stoeser shared what these eight seniors have done for Govs volleyball.
“This group of seniors is one of the best to come through Pierre high school,” Stoeser said. “They've really changed the program around for the better. They've set the bar of what a team is supposed to look like.”
In the first set, the Govs dominated. They opened with a 6-1 lead after an ace by senior Lily Sanchez and never looked back.
Pierre secured the 13-point set victory thanks to an Aberdeen hitting error.
After not putting up much of a fight in set one, the Golden Eagles responded in the next set.
Aberdeen began with a 6-1 lead after three consecutive aces, forcing Stoeser to call a timeout. The two teams then traded the next few points, but the Golden Eagles now led 11-5.
But as the Govs temporarily huddled together on the court, the message to one another was simple.
“Basically, we just kind of said, ‘Hey, next ball,’” Kaiser said. “We just kind of forget about what happened and then go on to the next point and try and really focus on the next balls coming.”
The Govs then scored eight-straight points to put themselves up by two, forcing Aberdeen to call a timeout.
Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, the break in the action didn’t help their cause. From that six-point deficit on, Pierre outscored Aberdeen 20-8 for the remainder of the set.
Junior Campbell Boddicker put the Govs up two sets after she tallied one of her nine total kills.
“They left that middle of that court open, which is her favorite spot to hit,” Stoeser said. “So we thought if we can set her where she can hit that middle of that court, we'd be successful with her. She's doing a nice job, she has such a quick approach and gets up high over the net. And then she was against their setter, so it was quite a mismatch to our advantage. So we kept giving the ball to her. She was hot tonight and just had really aggressive swings for us.”
Stoeser also commented on how her players adjusted things on their own, saying they’re “coaches on the floor.”
“We've been playing with each other for a long time now. So, I think the chemistry on the court is also a big part of us being able to come back from those (deficits),” Kaiser said. “I think being able to turn that around is something really great for us — it really switches the mentality of the game.”
In set three, it seemed as if Pierre would run away with it, especially since the Govs opened with a 9-3 kill after another Boddicker kill.
But the Golden Eagles weren’t done yet.
Aberdeen eventually clawed its way back, later taking a 15-14 lead. The two teams traded leads, but the Golden Eagles seemed to be in control now up 19-17.
Pierre responded, though, things up at 19 a piece.
The two squads traded leads once more, but the Govs eventually got their 10th sweep of the season and second against Aberdeen.
The end was fitting for Pierre, as senior Remington Price tallied her third ace for match point on Senior Day.
“I think (Remington) Price did a nice job back there serving for us. She did a nice job running the back court that we serve-receive,” Stoeser said. “That was something (when) we played Aberdeen last time, we didn't serve-receive very well, and she's kind of in charge of our back row. I thought she did a nice job coordinating, making sure passes were up to the setter.”
Pierre’s head coach added that her setters set up their hitters well, and, overall, it was a “balanced attack.”
Up next, the Govs will travel to Brookings (6-15) on Tuesday. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.
“(Brookings does) a nice job defensively. They frustrate teams, because no matter where you hit it, they seem to dig up the ball, and you have to hit it two or three times before they let you score. And so they've given good teams a hard time with that — with their aggressive defensive play,” Stoeser said. “And when we have to travel three hours to get there, you just hope that your girls have enough in it to keep that intensity, where you keep playing point after point. So, we're gonna have to be ready to play that night.”
