Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser finished with seven kills against Aberdeen Central on Saturday. The Govs swept the Golden Eagles, 3-0.

 Tom Plooster

Pierre volleyball recognized its veteran players on Senior Day and celebrated with a 3-0 sweep over Aberdeen Central on Saturday.

The Governors won sets one, two and three 25-12, 25-19 and 25-22, respectively.

Lily Sanchez, Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Lily Sanchez, left, and Reese Terwilliger attempt to block an Aberdeen Central kill attempt on Saturday. Sanchez led the Govs with three blocks.
Campbell Boddicker

Campbell Boddicker led the Govs with nine kills against Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price won the match against Aberdeen Central after tallying her third ace on Saturday.
Lainey Reinke

Pierre's Lainey Reinke while playing Aberdeen Central on Saturday.

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

