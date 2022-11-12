Campbell Boddicker

Pierre's Campbell Boddicker tallied five kills against Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 on Friday. The Govs swept the Lynx, 3-0.

 Todd Thompson

Pierre volleyball will return to the state tournament for the second-straight year after sweeping Brandon Valley, 3-0, in the SoDak 16 at T.F. Riggs High School on Friday.

The Governors won sets one, two and three — 25-18, 25-22 and 25-19.

Lily Sanchez

Pierre's Lily Sanchez, middle, surpassed 1,000 career assists while playing Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 on Friday.
Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser tied for a team-high eight kills against Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 on Friday.
Makayla Sherwood

Pierre's Makayla Sherwood finished with five kills against Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 on Friday.
MaKenna Schlekeway

Pierre's MaKenna Schlekeway attempts a kill against Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16 on Friday.
celebrate

The Govs celebrate after sweeping Brandon Valley, 3-0, on Friday, punching their ticket to the state tournament for the second-straight year.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments