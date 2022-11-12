Pierre volleyball will return to the state tournament for the second-straight year after sweeping Brandon Valley, 3-0, in the SoDak 16 at T.F. Riggs High School on Friday.
The Governors won sets one, two and three — 25-18, 25-22 and 25-19.
“I'm happy for this group of seniors, they've worked really hard for this,” Govs head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “I was nervous today, not because I didn't think that they could win this game, but because I just knew what was at stake. This was their last home game, and I wanted them to play as well as they could and get to the state tournament because they deserve it.”
As a team, Pierre totaled 34 kills, seven blocks and seven aces.
Senior Lily Sanchez had a career day, as she finished with eight kills, five aces and two blocks — all team-highs. She also surpassed 1,000 career assists.
In fact, Sanchez said she didn’t know she was close to reaching that mark.
“It means a lot. I think it's super special,” Sanchez added. “But like I said, it's a team effort. It takes a good pass and a good hitter on the ball (to) be able to score points and get those assists.”
Senior Ayvrie Kaiser tied Sanchez for the lead in kills with eight of her own while also tallying a block and an ace.
Even though the scoreboard says Pierre picked up a sweep, the Govs sure earned it.
Set one was back-and-forth from the start, as the two teams tied at four a piece. But then Pierre scored four consecutive to make it 8-4.
The Govs slowly began to pull away, leading 18-10 at one point. But the Lynx battled back to make it a two-point game at 19-17.
Pierre finished strong with a 6-1 run and eventually won the first set after a Brandon Valley kill went out of bounds.
The Govs came out of the gates strong in set two, as they led 6-2 early on. But once again, the Lynx fought their way back to tie things at seven a piece.
The two teams tied three more times, including late in the set at 22 all. But it was Pierre who went up two sets after scoring three consecutive points.
In set three, Brandon Valley kept things tight for about halfway through, as the score was tied at 11 a piece.
But then the Govs rallied with five-straight points and never looked back. Pierre stayed in front for the remainder of the set.
Stoeser’s team clinched their second consecutive state tourney bid, thanks to what else but a Sanchez kill.
“I think we were all just ready to win the game,” Sanchez said. “We all had the mindset of just ‘We're gonna end the game right here, and it's gonna be the last point.’”
Stoeser walked away impressed with how her senior setter performed Friday afternoon.
“...She was in that zone today,” Stoeser said. “No matter what she did, whether it was setting up her teammates, whether it was behind the serving line, whether she was swinging — she had everything into it. And there was no doubt in her mind she was gonna win that game today.”
Stoeser said ultimately the difference was that her group played together and adopted the mindset of doing whatever it took to come out on top.
Stoeser also thought Pierre’s backline played some of their best defense of the season.
“Brandon Valley did give everything they had,” Stoeser added. “They played a lot better than we played them the first time. They have seniors that wanted to keep playing. They didn't want this to be their last game. So, what I saw is our girls just matched that effort and did what they're capable of. I think we played, defensively, a pretty strong game. We made things difficult for them to score. And then we kept a balanced attack on offense, which was important.”
Despite the game being rescheduled twice and falling on a cold, snowy day, the Pierre faithful still packed the T.F. Riggs High School gym. Even the football team, playing in Saturday's 11AA State Championship Game against Tea Area, cheered the girls on.
“We were just hopeful that people would turn out, and I think that these girls have worked hard enough,” Stoeser said. “They've got support (from) this entire community, and they all came out on a snowy afternoon when they maybe had other things to do — it was exciting for the seniors to get that.”
The Govs (16-5) will hope for similar support at the state tournament, where they will face No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (22-6) on Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 1:15 p.m.
Stoeser said her team won’t completely stop Jefferson’s potent offense and noted they can’t beat themselves and have to stay aggressive throughout the match.
“As long as we communicate and play together, the outcome usually takes care of itself,” Stoeser added. “But, sometimes, when we're playing a tough team, it's hard to keep that mentality. So we just got to stay with it and commit 100 percent.”
The two teams previously met on Nov. 1, with the Cavaliers sweeping Pierre, 3-0.
But despite the result of their last match with Jefferson, the Govs aren’t afraid of the Cavaliers. They remain confident they can walk away with the W.
“I think now (that) we've seen how they play and we know that we just weren't coming in with the right mindset for that game — we know what we have to do now,” Sanchez said. “And I don't think we're that scared about it. We just know that we have to show up.”
