The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team got ready to rumble this past weekend. They hosted the annual East/West Duals Tournament at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The East/West Duals pit teams from the eastern half of South Dakota against teams from the western half.
The Govs had one lone ESD varsity dual on Friday night against Yankton. They defeated the visiting Bucks 62-6. One notable highlight of the dual against Yankton was senior Cade Hinkle’s performance at 145 pounds. Hinkle defeated Yankton freshman Raynor Roig by pinfall in 20 seconds.
Saturday saw the Govs open up competition against the tough Rapid City Stevens Raiders. The dual started out with both teams trading victories and momentum. At 182 pounds, junior Maguire Raske defeated senior True Synhorst by pinfall. That victory proved to be the crucial kickstart that the Govs needed. They rattled off three straight victories at the end of the dual to clinch a 39-27 victory.
The second dual of the day for the Govs saw them take on the Sturgis Brown Scoopers. Pinfall victories by Tyson Johnson, Cade Hinkle, Maguire Raske, Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor amounted to 30 team points. The Govs defeated the Scoopers 45-20.
The third dual of the day saw the Govs defeat the Rapid City Central Cobblers 49-22. A highlight of that dual was the performance of Govs junior Jacob Larson, who pinned Rapid City Central junior Jackson Witte with five seconds left in the 220-pound match.
The Govs defeated the Spearfish Spartans 57-16 in their final dual of the day. The Govs won four matches by forfeit, four by pinfall, and two by decision.
On the junior varsity side, the Govs junior varsity ran through the competition. They defeated Yankton, Harrisburg, Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis Brown and Rapid City Central by not allowing more than 21 team points to any of their opponents. The Govs jv capped a successful weekend by defeating Rapid City Central 69-15.
Govs wrestling coach Shawn Lewis said this week was a very good one for his team.
“We talked in absolutes. This time of year it’s either win or lose,” Lewis said. “We’re doing that as a team. We’re trying to lock down that no. 1 seed in the Duals State Tournament. I think we took big steps towards doing that this weekend.”
The Govs (9-0, no. 1 in Class A) will see action twice in the coming week. They will host the Huron Tigers (2-10, no. 18 in Class A) in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Thursday night. The dual, which was rescheduled from earlier in the season, will start at 7 p.m. CT. Lewis said that while it’s been a down year for Huron in the wins department, it will come down to matchups.
“We’ve got to take care of business in certain weight classes,” Lewis said. “Ultimately, the whole dual score should take care of itself.”
The Govs will end the week by competing at the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings on Saturday. Action for that tournament will start at 9 a.m. CT.
Full results for both the Governors varsity and junior varsity from this past weekend will be online at capjournal.com in the coming days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.