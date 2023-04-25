Hollister Field hosted the Pierre Legion Relays Monday, and the Governors nearly took both team crowns.

Pierre boys track and field finished second atop the team leaderboards with 124.33 points, only behind Brandon Valley (155). The Govs girls also ended as the runner-up after tallying 134.1 points, falling just short of Sturgis Brown (134.5).

Lincoln Dilges

Pierre's Lincoln Dilges finished 10th in the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles at the Pierre Legion Relays with a time of 18.07 seconds.
Grace Richter

Pierre's Grace Richter won the Girls Long Jump at the Pierre Legion Relays after recording a measurement of 16-05.50.
Kali Ringstmeyer

Pierre's Kali Ringstmeyer, middle-right, won the Girls 100 Meter Dash at the Pierre Legion Relays with a time of 12.72 seconds.

