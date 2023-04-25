Pierre's Dani Beck placed fifth in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles event and third in the 300m Hurdles at the Pierre Legion Relays on Monday at Hollister Field. The Govs finished second in the team standings with 134.1 points.
Pierre's Andrew Campea during the Pierre Legion Relays Monday at Hollister Field.
Pierre's Aleise Christopherson during the Pierre Legion Relays Monday.
Pierre's Deegan Houska placed seventh in the Boys Triple Jump after tallying a measurement of 38-07.25.
Hollister Field hosted the Pierre Legion Relays Monday, and the Governors nearly took both team crowns.
Pierre boys track and field finished second atop the team leaderboards with 124.33 points, only behind Brandon Valley (155). The Govs girls also ended as the runner-up after tallying 134.1 points, falling just short of Sturgis Brown (134.5).
“I think, overall, it was a great day,” Govs head coach Aaron Schone said. “We finally had some cooperation (with the weather). You’ve seen us getting rescheduled and things getting canceled. So I think, mentality-wise, we did a lot of things right, just taking advantage of the weather.”
Both of Pierre’s squads had impressive showings Monday. For the boys, they won four individual events.
Govs junior Jared Lutmer shined on the track, as he captured the top spot in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. Lutmer posted times of 4:33.42 and 9:53.82, respectively.
“Jared in the one mile and two mile (races), I think he ran great,” Schone said. “It’s a much more mental race when you get out there, and you are in the lead like Jared was for a majority of the race. It’s kind of battling the clock, (and) it takes a very special athlete to do that.”
“I think it was cool to see Jared be mentally tough like that, even when he’s running by himself for four laps in a 1,600 and eight laps in a two-mile,” Schone added.
On the field, senior Jason Maciejczak stole the show for Pierre. He placed first in the shot put and discus throw, tallying distances of 60-09.00 and 172-08, respectively.
“I’ve been moving in the right direction, as far as shot and disc,” Maciejczak said. “Discus, (there) has been some bigger changes, and I’ve started to hit positions really well.”
“I think, (in) shot, everything is starting to click. Shot was going really well, but everything wasn’t quite connecting. I think (Monday), everything just clicked,” Maciejczak added. “I think I’ve only hit the tip of the iceberg in both of these events.”
In relays, the boys placed third in two events — the 4x100 and 4x200.
Junior Brock Moser, sophomore Eladio Simental and juniors Tayshaun Agard and Levi Letellier ran for the Govs in the 100 and posted a time of 45.76 seconds. Senior Caden Thompson, junior Brayden Houlette, sophomore Carson Stoeser and senior Landon Bertram all competed for Pierre in the 200, crossing the finish line at 1:34.52.
The girls also performed well Monday, as they won three individual events and one as a team.
Govs sophomore Kali Ringstmeyer took home the 100-meter dash crown after recording the fastest time at 12.72 seconds.
“Running a 12.72 right now is pretty awesome,” Schone said. “I think that sets her up well to be seeded fairly high in the state.”
In long jump, sophomore Grace Richter secured the top spot after tallying a distance of 16-05.50. Pierre had similar success in shot put, as junior Reese Terwilliger placed first with a 43-10.25.
Schone said Terwilliger’s throw is currently the best in South Dakota.
The girls shined in relays as well following a first-place finish in the 4x100. Sophomore Dani Ringstmeyer, Richter, Kali Ringstmeyer and freshman Charlee Williams-Smith ran for the Govs and ended with a time of 50.73 seconds.
Up next, Pierre’s track and field teams will compete in the Sahli/Salmi Invitational Thursday at Hollister Field at 11 a.m.
