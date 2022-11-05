For the first time this season, the Pierre Governors were tested in all phases when they fac…
And now the team is one step closer.
“We're excited,” Govs head coach Steve Steele said. “That was a fun game, fun win and we're just really happy that we were able to send our seniors out to Hollister Field with the win.”
The first time these teams met on Sept. 16 , Pierre won its homecoming game, 55-10, and controlled things for three quarters after a shaky start.
The start to Friday’s matchup, though, was much different, as No. 4 Yankton’s offense stayed with the top-seeded Govs most of the first half. But then a couple of defensive stops allowed Pierre to distance itself in the final two quarters.
“Yankton gave us everything they had tonight,” Steele said. “They made a lot of changes. They came up with a lot of different adjustments on the offensive side of the ball. Our defensive guys did a great job fighting through those changes and finding those timely stops to get us the win.”
It was a back-and-forth affair early in this game. In the opening quarter, the Bucks’ offense easily surpassed their scoring output from the regular-season matchup — as did the Govs.
Pierre led 21-14 at the end of the quarter, versus just 7-0 in mid-September.
Senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz used his legs to score all three touchdowns for the Govs, including this 90-yard scamper.
Kienholz ran it 25 times for 250 yards and five touchdowns on the night.
The University of Washington commit credited his success on the ground to his offensive line.
“I think that they’re probably some of the best in the state,” Kienholz said. “So I think having them to block for me and creating holes is huge.”
Overall, Pierre ran it for 308 yards and six touchdowns.
“I think the thing that we were most happy with is we established the ground game. We were really able to run the football tonight,” Steele said. “We were able to have that success that really allowed us to open things up downfield. So instead of our, most of our, shorter passes, we did take a lot more shots in our passing game. But that was due to the success of our run game.”
The scoring dwindled a bit in the second quarter, with Pierre holding a 38-17 lead at halftime. Both teams converted field goals, and Kienholz threw a 29-yard dime to senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan and then a 97-yard bomb to junior wideout Cade Kaiser.
“When we had to take the big shots, they made the plays,” Kienholz said.
That last pass gave Kienholz the all-time South Dakota career passing yards record for all divisions (8,826). He broke the 11-man mark during Pierre’s 59-7 win over Huron on Oct. 7.
Pierre’s gunslinger finished with 343 passing yards and those two scores against the Bucks.
“He's a dude,” senior defensive back Jayden Wiebe said. “He's one guy you can always count on to make big plays.”
But defensively, the Govs had to make some changes. They allowed Yankton wide receiver Cody Oswald to break loose at times, finishing the half with two receiving touchdowns.
"That was kind of what we just decided to do at halftime. Our guys just said, 'Hey, we're not gonna let him keep them in the game. So we're gonna make them (go to) somebody else,'" Steele said. “And we kind of ended up putting a second guy over there as well and kind of put someone behind them.”
That adjustment worked to perfection. Oswald didn’t score again for the rest of the night, and that was largely due to Wiebe shutting him down.
“Jayden — he's just that steady presence back there,” Steele said. “He drew the really tough assignment tonight of having to try and lock up Oswald, and that was a fun battle to watch.”
Wiebe ended up being rewarded for his defensive efforts, as he grabbed two interceptions. He said he just read the quarterback’s eyes, and it was just a matter of being “in the right spot at the right time.”
Both interceptions led to scoring drives for Pierre — the 97-yard pass from Kienholz to Kaiser and then a rushing touchdown by junior Brock Moser with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter that resulted in the final score.
But Moser’s score didn’t happen without another big play by Kienholz. And this time, it came on special teams.
On fourth and nine with just under six minutes left, Pierre decided to punt the ball back to the Bucks — or so they thought.
Instead, Kienholz took the snap, made two defenders miss and ran out of bounds, picking up the first down.
“So I kind of figured that they just wanted to block it, just because they wanted field position. They were down (52-31) at that point,” Kienholz said. “But I saw everyone on the right side collapse towards the middle. I knew I could just take it off the edge.”
As the clock expired, Wiebe shared his initial reaction to knowing that Pierre will return to the DakotaDome once again.
"I saw Lincoln, and I went over and gave him a hug and just like, 'Let's go — we earned this,'" he said. "And I knew we worked so hard for it and that it was well-deserved — to go back to the (DakotaDome)."
Wiebe added that "it’s a great feeling" to have a shot at another state title.
So how did the Govs celebrate the win? With fast food of course.
After the game, Steele’s team ate together at McDonald’s. Kienholz said he would go for two Big Macs and an orange Powerade while Wiebe went the two McChickens, Oreo McFlurry route.
The meals of the potential six-time defending state champions.
If the Govs want to claim that name, then they will have to go through No. 2 Tea Area. Pierre will face the Titans for the second consecutive year in the 11AA State Championship Game on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The Govs won last year’s matchup 30-27 after trailing 21 points in the first half, and then beat Tea again earlier this season, 35-30, on Oct. 14 at Hollister Field.
Wiebe shared what Pierre must do in order to make it six in-a-row.
“Stopping (Tea’s running game) for sure,” he said. “And then (our defensive backs) just doing their job when they start throwing the ball. And just not turning over the ball against them on special teams, which kind of hurt us against them last time. So special teams, offense and defense just have to play their best game.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
