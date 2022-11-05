Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger finished with 53 receiving yards against Yankton in the 11AA Semifinals on Friday. The Govs beat the Bucks, 59-31.

 Brandon Campea

For the sixth consecutive year, the Pierre Governors will play for another state title after they took care of Yankton, 59-31, on Friday, making their hopes of six-straight titles within arms reach.

And now the team is one step closer.

Jack Merkwan

Pierre's Jack Merkwan caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown against Yankton on Friday.
Brock Moser

Pierre's Brock Moser carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards and a touchdown against Yankton on Friday.
Cade Kaiser

Pierre's Cade Kaiser ended with 101 receiving yards and a touchdown against Yankton on Friday.
Lincoln Kienholz

Lincoln Kienholz carried Pierre to victory over Yankton on Friday. He rushed for with 250 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 343 yards and two more scores.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments