Whether it was because of jaw-dropping dunks or capturing their seventh consolation championship in program history, the Pierre boys basketball team enjoyed the journey in 2022-23.
“I think it was a lot of fun,” Governors senior guard Jacob Mayer said Thursday. “I mean, for me, it was my last organized sport that I’ll ever play in high school. And I think all those guys had a really good bond. So it was a really fun season, and I'm definitely gonna be looking back on it for years to come.”
The Govs ended their season with a bang after a thrilling, two-overtime win over Harrisburg in the Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament Consolation Championship Game on Mar. 18 at The Monument.
Pierre squeaked by the Tigers, 68-67, for its first fifth-place finish in eight years.
It was a bumpy start to the Govs’ first state tournament since 2017 following a 60-51 loss to eventual state runner-up Mitchell in the opening round on Mar. 16. But Pierre rebounded with a 56-46 victory against Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the consolation semifinals.
In addition to becoming the first female head coach to send a boys team to the AA tournament, Govs head coach Brianna Kusler also became the first to pick up a win at the eight-team event.
“It was certainly a goal for all of these kids to go to the state tournament. And not just go to the state tournament, but make some noise at the state tournament,” Kusler said. “While we ended up with a first-round loss, I think their response the next couple of days was outstanding. And, you know, you really saw what kind of competitors they are and that they were going to fight for one another, with one another each and every night.”
In Kusler’s second year at the helm, the Govs finished with a 16-8 record, their most wins since 2014-15 when they tallied 17. Pierre also placed sixth in the AA standings.
A big turnaround from last season when the Govs went 9-12 and ended in 11th place in Kusler’s first year as head coach.
So how did Pierre take this considerable leap forward in year two under Kusler?
Well, notable improvements on both sides of the floor is a good place to start.
In 2021-22, Kusler’s team averaged 59.7 points and 12.2 assists per game. This year, they scored 63.9 points and dished 14.2 assists per contest.
The Govs’ head coach credited some of this to her eight seniors.
Five started every game for Pierre — forwards Jackson Edman and Benjamin Heisler, guards Lincoln Kienholz and Brecken Krueger and Mayer. The others — forward Carson Ahartz, center Christian Busch and guard Joshua Switzer — combined for quality minutes off the bench and still found ways to make an impact, on and off the floor.
“We returned a lot of kids with a considerable amount of experience, and that helps to kind of ease that transition and the comfort level for all the kids that are playing,” Kusler said. “And so, I think that statistically, that's something that can be reflected there in those improvements.”
Kusler, who joined assistant coach Brevin Kaiser as the 2023 South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association Region 3 Boys Coaches of the Year, added that getting “high-percentage looks” and “creating some simple offense” from their defense played a part in these higher numbers as well.
Defensively, the story was the same. The Govs racked up 42 blocks last season but exploded for 66 blocked shots this year.
“There was certainly an improvement from just the level of aggressiveness that we had defensively this year,” Kusler said. “A lot of that was their anticipation improved, their recognition and awareness of various things defensively was improving each time that they stepped on the floor. And then along with that, there was just a trust that they had. When you have kids out there who are trusting one another — really good things happen.”
Even though these stats led to increased success, there was another aspect that made Kusler’s team stand out even further from the rest — their 71 dunks, which led Class AA, both according to Kusler.
“We certainly had a high-flying, athletic bunch this season at the varsity level,” she said. “That was something that was very fun to be around, and it was a really fun environment when you got to games — Everybody talked about how much fun it was to watch these guys.”
Mayer was on the court for many of these throw-downs and even assisted on a few. He explained what it was like being a part of these thrilling moments throughout the season.
“It's just a lot of fun,” Mayer said. “Obviously, there's a lot more excitement on the floor. I mean, one dunk there, and (everyone thinks), ‘Well, I guess the other team’s going on a run.’ And then Jackson (Edman) goes up and throws down a dunk, and it’s just a momentum swing immediately in our direction. So that part of it is a lot of fun.”
The senior guard also noted that Pierre’s jams energized not only the Govs but those in the stands as well.
“In recent years, we definitely had one of the most exciting teams to watch in the state, just from our pure athleticism and the ability to jump and dunk,” Mayer said. “It keeps the crowd and the bench players on the edge of their seat, ready to see what's gonna happen next.”
Mayer ended his senior campaign averaging 4.8 points and 1.9 assists per game. He also finished third on the team in three-pointers made (20), and Mayer did so efficiently, shooting 20-of-50 (40 percent) from behind the arc.
This season, Pierre was led by what Mayer called its “Big Three” in Edman, Heisler and Kienholz.
Kienholz built quite the resume in his senior year, landing All-State First Team, All-Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference (ESD) and All-Tournament honors and winning the Spirit of Su Award.
The Ohio State University football signee averaged 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He led the Govs in total steals (42) and three-pointers made (32).
Kienholz ended his Pierre career with 1,464 points, the 10th-most in AA history and second-best in team history. He sits behind former Gov Lane Severyn in both categories, who is the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,471 points.
Right behind him offensively was Heisler, who tallied 14.3 points per contest, along with 5.6 rebounds. He also recorded 23 blocks.
Edman also proved to be a force this year. The Black Hills State University signee put up 13.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals in his final season for Pierre.
He also led the Govs in total rebounds (217), assists (101) and blocks (27). Edman earned himself on the All-ESD Team for the second-straight year, along with Kienholz, as well as the All-Tournament Team.
Other veteran players were valuable contributors for Kusler as well. Krueger finished second for Pierre in three-pointers made with 31 and averaged 5.3 points. Ahartz pitched in with 3.8 points and Busch 2.5.
To sum up how vital the Govs’ seniors were to their success this season, they were responsible for 1,442 or 94.1 percent of the team's total points (1,533).
Kusler noted how big of a loss that production will be for Pierre next year, but she also pointed out the impression they have made on the basketball program going forward.
“Graduating eight seniors, that is certainly going to be a hit for our program,” Kusler said. “But what they have left for our program, it's difficult to put into words, just simply because the impact that they've had is tremendously positive. And each of them have brought something unique, whether it be position-wise, whether it be their leadership, their ability, everything. Each of them has left something different.”
She continued.
“We talked about our mantras of ‘building a legacy.’ And each of them, the legacy that they've built and that they're leaving for Governor boys basketball is huge for the program going forward,” Kusler said. “Whether it be our youth camps that they helped with or just getting in at open-gyms and helping younger athletes, they've done it all. They’ve bought into what we're doing as a program. And, now, they're going to go on and have continued success in their lives in whatever they choose to do, because of the people that they are.”
Mayer shared what he will remember most during his time wearing a Govs uniform.
“Probably just the relationships and the amount of community buy-in we had from all the community members that filled the gym,” he said. “From my freshman year to my senior year, the whole environment and that gym changed completely. Just from freshman year, where the gym would be quiet and you hear more of the court and the shoes squeaking on the court then you would crowd, to our senior year against (Sioux Falls) O'Gorman, where there wasn't a single open seat and you can hardly hear anything on the court.”
Mayer added that he won’t forget being on the court with his “lifelong friends,” who he had been playing with since the third grade.
Even with a lot of shoes to fill, Kusler will bring back a handful of players with varsity experience.
Junior guard Cade Kaiser appeared in all 24 games for Pierre this year and averaged 1.7 points 1.6 rebounds. He also recorded 22 assists and 16 steals.
Sophomore Luke Olson showed flashes in 19 games, putting up 2.2 points per contest and totaling 21 assists.
Junior forward Jett Zabel was sidelined all season with an injury. But he was productive in 21 appearances last year, as Zabel scored 3.2 points and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game.
“We'll have a few returners that have considerable minutes at the varsity level. But then, also, we've got some other pieces that have competed against all of those kids at the varsity level,” Kusler said. “It's gonna be a different looking group from a standpoint of — we won't have the high flying dunks that we've had — But, you know, they're gonna be a hard-working, disciplined bunch. And we're really excited about this offseason and continuing to grow this program to what we want it to be.”
Olson briefly summed up his first season at the varsity level.
“The first couple of games were a big test for us, and I took a role and had some fun with it,” he said. “It was a little nerve-wracking, but throughout the year, it got a little more comfortable.”
Olson gained some valuable experience this season after playing in every postseason game, including the state tournament.
“I think it was huge,” he said of this exposure. “I think next year, we're going to have a lot of roles to fill. Getting some experience for some of us was big, and, hopefully, (we) step up next year and make the tournament again. The state tournament experience was awesome. That's unforgettable. And to be able to do that again, it'd be fun.”
Making back-to-back state tournament appearances will be a challenge for the Govs in 2023-24, given their lack of experience, collectively. But Olson likes his team’s chances.
“I think they're pretty good,” he said. “I think a lot of teams lose people, and I think we will put it together pretty well. I think we'll play really well together and find ways to win.”
