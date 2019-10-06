The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed in the ESD Tennis Tournament in Harrisburg on Thursday.
The Govs placed eighth out of nine teams after finishing with a score of 12.5 team points, which was below Huron’s 20 team points, but above Brookings’ zero team points. Brandon Valley won the ESD Tournament after finishing with a score of 351.5, which was much higher than Watertown’s second place score of 265.5.
Match highlights for the Govs include the performances of eight graders Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott. Corrales lost the Flight no. 3 singles consolation championship to Harrisburg freshman Emily Hanson by a 9-7 score. Ott lost the Flight no. 5 consolation championship to Mitchell freshman Amber Moller by an 8-2 score. The duo of Ott and Corrales lost the Flight no. 3 doubles consolation championship to Watertown’s Ellie Zink and Josie Heyn by an 8-2 score.
The Govs tennis team will next see action at the Class A State Tennis Tournament at Kuehn Park and McKennan Park in Sioux Falls on Monday and Tuesday. Action on both days are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre girls tennis at ESD Tournament
Team Standings
8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 12.5
Match Results
S1: Skylor Ness (BRO) def. Kara Weiss (PIE), 10-2
S2: Carissa Ott (PIE) def. Lynn Foster (BRO), 10-3
S2: Megan Hauger (WAT) def. Carissa Ott (PIE), 10-1
S2: Mirra Frohling (ABC) def. Carissa Ott (PIE), 8-3
S3: Raeanna Zink (WAT) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 10-1
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. Abigail Thomas (HUR), 8-4
S3: Emily Hanson (HAR) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 9-7
S4: Rose Gunderson (PIE) def. Paige Foster (BRO), 10-7
S4: Addy Jackson (BV) def. Rose Gunderson (PIE), 10-1
S4: Hattie Meyer (HAR) def. Rose Gunderson (PIE), 8-1
S5: Jennifer Appl (ABC) def. Caitlin Ott (PIE), 10-4
S5: Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. Paige Miller (HAR), 8-3
S5: Amber Moller (MIT) def. Caitlin Ott (PIE), 8-2
S6: Tashlynne Badger (BV) def. Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 10-1
S6: Bianca Medina (HUR) def. Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 8-6
D1: Carissa Ott and Rose Gunderson (PIE) def. Lynn Foster and Skylor Ness (BRO), 11-10 (7-2)
D1: Megan Fannin and Megan Hauger (WAT) def. Carissa Ott and Rose Gunderson (PIE), 10-0
D1: Audrey Rubish and Kayla Harvey (HUR) def. Carissa Ott and Rose Gunderson (PIE), 8-2
D2: Amber Moller and Olivia Huber (MIT) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE), 10-4
D2: Jennifer Appl and Megan Thone (ABC) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE), 9-8 (7-2)
D3: Alice Vogel and Emily Ringgenberg (ABC) def. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 10-5
D3: Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. Maddie Binder and Peyton Tramp (YAN), 8-4
D3: Ellie Zink and Josie Heyn (WAT) def. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 8-2
