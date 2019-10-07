The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed in the first day of the Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament at Kuehn Park and McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.
The Govs are in sixth place out of 11 teams. They have a team score of 95 team points, which is above the 91 team points for Huron, but below the 214.5 team points for Milbank. The Yankton Gazelles are in first place with 300 team points, while the Mitchell Kernels are in second place with 279 team points.
The Govs have won seven singles matches so far during the State Tournament. Sophomore Carissa Ott defeated Vermillion’s Katrina Heles in the first round of the Flight 2 Singles Tournament, while eighth grader Jocelyn Corrales defeated Lennox’s Portia Bird in the first round of the Flight 3 Singles Tournament. She also defeated Spearfish's Lauren Strand in the Consolation Quarterfinals. Senior Rose Gunderson defeated Spearfish’s Maddy Reichert in the first round of the Flight 4 Singles Tournament, while eighth grader Caitlin Ott defeated Madison’s Evelyn Graham in the Flight 5 Consolation Quarterfinals. Sophomore Gracie Zeeb advanced in the Flight 6 Singles Tournament after a first round bye. She also defeated Madison’s Bella Maxwell in the Consolation Quarterfinals. Corrales, Caitlin Ott, and Zeeb will continue play on Tuesday.
The Govs have won four doubles matches. The team of Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow defeated Madison’s Mya and Bella Maxwell in the Flight 2 Doubles Tournament. They also defeated Spearfish’s Lauren Strand and Maddy Reichert to advance to the Consolation Semifinals The team of Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott defeated Vermillion’s Madi Schlader and Brooke Jensen in the Flight 3 Doubles Tournament. Corrales and Ott also defeated Madison’s Evelyn Graham and Emily Van Liere to advance to the Flight 3 Doubles Championship Semifinals. Weiss/Tedrow and Corrales/Ott will continue play on Tuesday.
The tournament will continue throughout the day, and will end on Tuesday. Stay up-to-date by going to capjournal.com.
Full results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team at State Tennis-Day One
Team Standings
8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 64 team points
Individual Match Results
S1: Ellie Litzen (ABR) def. Kara Weiss (PIE), 6-0, 6-0
S1: CC Graham (MAD) def. Kara Weiss (PIE), 10-1
S2: Carissa Ott (PIE) def. Katrina Heles (VER), 6-4, 6-2
S2: Maggie Schaefer (YAN) def. Carissa Ott (PIE), 6-0, 6-0
S2: Anna Engen (SPE) def. Carissa Ott (PIE), 10-8
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. Portia Bird (LEN), 6-2, 6-0
S3: Olivia Huber (MIT) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 5-7, 6-3, 10-5
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. Lauren Strand (SPE), 10-1
S4: Rose Gunderson (PIE) def. Maddy Reichert (SPE), 6-7(5), 6-2, 10-7
S4: Paige Wagner (RCH) def. Rose Gunderson (PIE), 6-2, 6-1
S4: Beth Engelhart (HUR) def. Rose Gunderson (PIE), 6-2, 6-3
S5: Hannah Beckloff (RCH) def. Caitlin Ott (PIE), 7-6(5), 6-4
S5: Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. Evelyn Graham (MAD), 10-3
S6: Gracie Zeeb (PIE) advanced via first round bye
S6: Jemini Cantalope (ABR) def. Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 6-2, 6-3
S6: Gracie Zeeb (PIE) def. Bella Maxwell (MAD), 10-4
D1: Kayla Harvey and Audrey Rubish (HUR) def. Carissa Ott and Rose Gunderson (PIE), 6-1, 6-1
D1: Ally Hanlon/Gracen Juffer (LEN) def. Carissa Ott and Rose Gunderson (PIE), 10-0
D2: Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE) def. Mya Maxwell and Bella Maxwell (MAD), 6-1, 2-6, 10-3
D2: Ellie Litzen and Ali Muller (ABR) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE), 6-4, 6-1
D2: Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE) def. Lauren Strand and Maddy Reichert (SPE), 10-0
D3: Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. Madi Schlader and Brooke Jensen (VER), 6-1, 6-1
D3: Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. Evelyn Graham and Emily Van Liere (MAD), 6-4, 4-6, 10-8
