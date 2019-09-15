The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed in the Huron Quadrangular in Huron on Saturday. The Govs faced Brookings, Watertown and Huron.
The Govs defeated Brookings 7-2. Highlights from that dual include sophomore Gracie Zeeb coming back from a 1-6 deficit to win 10-6. All three doubles teams swept their opponents.
The Govs lost 1-8 against Watertown. The lone Govs victory came from the Flight No. 2 doubles team of Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow. The played a consistent and smart game, defeating the team of Sadie Moran and Jaida Young.
The final dual of the day against Huron resulted in a 5-4 victory for the Govs. The deciding victory came when the Flight no. 3 doubles team of Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott defeated Audrey Rubish and Bianca Medina, 10-3.
The Govs are now 4-9 in duals. They will next see action at the Aberdeen Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Action for that tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.