The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed in the Huron Quadrangular in Huron on Saturday. The Govs faced Brookings, Watertown and Huron.

The Govs defeated Brookings 7-2. Highlights from that dual include sophomore Gracie Zeeb coming back from a 1-6 deficit to win 10-6. All three doubles teams swept their opponents.

The Govs lost 1-8 against Watertown. The lone Govs victory came from the Flight No. 2 doubles team of Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow. The played a consistent and smart game, defeating the team of Sadie Moran and Jaida Young.

The final dual of the day against Huron resulted in a 5-4 victory for the Govs. The deciding victory came when the Flight no. 3 doubles team of Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott defeated Audrey Rubish and Bianca Medina, 10-3.

The Govs are now 4-9 in duals. They will next see action at the Aberdeen Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Action for that tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.

