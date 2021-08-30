The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls golf team spent this past weekend in Rapid City. They competed in duals against the Brandon Valley Lynx and Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Thursday, and the Rapid City Christian Comets on Friday. The Govs competed in the Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
In duals, the Govs went 1-2. They defeated the Lynx via a 6-3 score. The Govs lost 8-1 to the Raiders, and 6-3 to the Comets. The flight no. 1 team of Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss was the lone team to win a match against the Raiders.
In singles action at the Rapid City Invitational Tournament, Jocelyn Corrales placed third, while Kara Weiss placed fourth. Carissa Ott and Marlee Shorter each placed fifth, while Sydney Tedrow and Caitlin Ott placed sixth. In doubles action, the team of Marlee Shorter and Gracie Zeeb placed third. The team of Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss, as well as the team of Carissa Ott and Kourtney Walti, each placed fourth.
The Govs will compete in a triangular against the Mitchell Kernels and Yankton Gazelles at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. The Govs will compete in the Madison Tournament on Saturday. Action for that tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
