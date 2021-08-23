Pierre's Marlee Shorter returns a shot during a match against Mitchell's Amber Moller in No. 3 singles action last season at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. Shorter went 5-2 in action at the Sioux Falls Invite this past weekend.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team played in the Sioux Falls Invitational in Sioux Falls this past weekend. They played the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots and Harrisburg Tigers on Friday, and the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors and Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders on Saturday.
Friday’s action saw the Govs lose 8-1 to the Patriots. The doubles flight no. 3 team of Marlee Shorter and Gracie Zeeb were the lone Govs to win a match. They defeated Emma Derynck and Grace Miner 6-0, 7-6(7-5). The Govs won one match against Harrisburg before the dual was rained out, with that victory coming from the flight no. 1 team of Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss. The dual against Harrisburg could be rescheduled to help determine Eastern South Dakota Conference seeding.
Saturday belonged to the Govs. They defeated the Warriors and the Rough Riders, sweeping both with 9-0 victories.
The Govs will next see action at the Rapid City Invitational on Thursday-Saturday in Rapid City. Matches will take place at Sioux Park and Parkview Tennis Courts. Nine teams will compete in the tournament. Thursday action against Brandon Valley and Rapid City Stevens will start at 2 p.m. MT. Friday action will start at noon MT, while Saturday action will start at 8 a.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.