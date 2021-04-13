Spencer Kelly

Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Spencer Kelly, seen here in doubles action against the Mitchell on April 8, was undefeated with his partner Luke Leingang in doubles action against Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Christian on April 12. 

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team played in a pair of duals against the Harrisburg Tigers and Sioux Falls Christian Chargers in Harrisburg on Monday. The Govs earned the split in those two duals.

The Govs defeated the Tigers 5-4. Govs athletes to win singles matches include juniors Matthew Hanson, Blake Judson and Luke Leingang. Hanson and Judson won their doubles flight no. 1 match, while Leingang and junior Spencer Kelly won their doubles flight no. 2 match.

The Chargers defeated the Govs 6-3. Hanson and Leingang were the only two Govs athletes to win singles matches. Leingang and Kelly won their doubles match.

The next time the Govs see action will be on Thursday in a pair of duals at Griffin Park in Pierre. They are scheduled to face the Rapid City Stevens Raiders at 10 a.m. CT, and the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at 4 p.m. CT.

