The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in a dual in Pierre on Thursday. Matches took place at LaBarge Park and Griffin Park.
The Golden Eagles defeated the Govs 7-2. Juniors Matthew Hanson and Luke Leingang were the lone Govs to win matches. Hanson defeated Gabe Goetz in a singles flight no. 1 match, while Leingang defeated Ian Ahlberg in a singles flight no. 3 match.
The Govs are next scheduled to face Brookings and Milbank in Brookings this coming Thursday. That competition is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.