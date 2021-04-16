Spencer Kelly

Pierre's Spencer Kelly hits the ball during a doubles match against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at LaBarge Park in Pierre.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team hosted the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in a dual in Pierre on Thursday. Matches took place at LaBarge Park and Griffin Park.

The Golden Eagles defeated the Govs 7-2. Juniors Matthew Hanson and Luke Leingang were the lone Govs to win matches. Hanson defeated Gabe Goetz in a singles flight no. 1 match, while Leingang defeated Ian Ahlberg in a singles flight no. 3 match.

The Govs are next scheduled to face Brookings and Milbank in Brookings this coming Thursday. That competition is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.

