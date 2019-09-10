Jocelyn Corrales

Pierre’s Jocelyn Corrales hits a forehand during a match against Aberdeen Roncalli at the Griffin Park Tennis Courts on Tuesday.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team hosted a triangular against the Rapid City Central Cobblers and Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers on Tuesday at Griffin Park in Pierre.

While full results from the triangular have not been made available, the Govs defeated Rapid City Central to push their dual record to 2-8. We will let you know about the full results when we receive them.

