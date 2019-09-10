The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team hosted a triangular against the Rapid City Central Cobblers and Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers on Tuesday at Griffin Park in Pierre.
While full results from the triangular have not been made available, the Govs defeated Rapid City Central to push their dual record to 2-8. We will let you know about the full results when we receive them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.