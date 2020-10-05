The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team started the first day of the two-day Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament in Rapid City on fire on Monday. They raced out to third place, as of 8:40 p.m. CT.

The Govs are in third place with a team score of 197.5 points. Mitchell is in first place with 336 points, while Rapid City Christian is in second place with 329 points.

The Govs earned victories in all singles and doubles flights. In singles action, sophomores Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow are in the consolation bracket. Marlee Shorter, Jocelyn Corrales, Kourtney Walti and junior Gracie Zeeb are all in the championship bracket.

In doubles action, the duo of Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow, as well as the duo of Carissa Ott and Marlee Shorter are in the consolation bracket. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales are in the Doubles Flight no. 3 championship bracket.

Action will continue at Sioux Park and the Parkview Tennis Complex in Rapid City on Tuesday.

