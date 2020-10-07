The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed in the Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament at Sioux Park and the Parkview Tennis Complex.
The Govs placed third out of 11 teams with a total of 300 points. Mitchell won the State Tennis title after getting a score of 499, while Rapid City Christian came in second place with a score of 440. Milbank placed fourth with a score of 264.
Individually, the Govs were led by sophomore Marlee Shorter. Shorter won the Singles Flight No. 3 championship after defeating Mitchell’s Amber Moller, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. She is the first Govs girls tennis player to win a singles championship since 2006. Sophomore Sydney Tedrow competed in the Singles Flight No.2 consolation championship, while Jocelyn Corrales placed second in Singles Flight No. 4. Sophomore Kourtney Walti earned third place in Singles Flight No. 5 after defeating Yankton’s Addison Gordon, 10-3. Junior Gracie Zeeb placed fourth in Singles Flight No. 6.
In doubles action, the duo of Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow won the Doubles Flight No. 1 consolation championship after defeating Spearfish’s Anna Engen and Silvee McCoy, 10-5. Carissa Ott and Marlee Shorter lost the Doubles Flight No. 2 consolation championship to Vermillion’s Annika Barnett and Emma Jury. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales placed third in Doubles Flight No. 3.
The Governors tennis team does not have any graduating seniors. The Govs varsity girls tennis roster is composed of four sophomores, two juniors and two freshmen.
