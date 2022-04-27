The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys tennis team hosted the Huron Tigers and Spearfish Spartans in a triangular at Griffin Park in Pierre on Tuesday. The Govs won both duals.
The first dual saw the Govs defeat the Tigers 8-1. Singles match wins for the Govs came from Matthew Hanson, Blake Judson, Matyas Pribyl, Luke Leingang and Spencer Kelly. Doubles match wins came from the teams of Hanson and Judson, Leingang and Kelly, and Pribyl and Heier. Leingang and Kelly played together for the first time this season, as did Pribyl and Heier.
The second dual saw the Govs defeat the Spartans 8-1. Singles match wins for the Govs came from Hanson, Judson, Pribyl, Leingang and Kelly. Doubles match wins came from Hanson and Judson, Leingang and Kelly, and the team of Heier and Devin Dodson. Heier and Dodson played together for the first time this season.
Judson, one of seven seniors on the Govs tennis team, went 4-0 in matches on Tuesday. He told the Capital Journal that he was pleased with how he played.
“I felt good about my performance,” Judson said. “I felt very consistent and confident in my shots.”
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
The weather on Tuesday peaked at 62 degrees, but a 20-23 miles per hour wind caused it to feel slightly cool. Some athletes wore sweaters and pullovers to compensate for the lack of warmth. Judson didn’t let the cooler weather affect him.
“It is always difficult to play in cold and windy conditions, but I felt like today wasn’t the worst conditions that we have played in,” Judson said. “I was able to just stick to what works and not let it affect me much.”
The Govs (7-3) will next see action against the Brandon Valley Lynx (5-8) in a dual at the Griffin Park Tennis Courts in Pierre. Weather reports expect partly cloudy skies, with a high of 66 degrees and an 11 miles per hour wind coming out of the northeast. Starting time is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Judson is excited to get another chance to play on his home court.
“I feel very confident about myself and my team going into Thursday,” Judson said. “We have been working very hard at practice, and have been improving every day with the help of our coaching staff. The work is starting to show for everyone, so I am excited to see what Thursday brings, as well as the rest of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.