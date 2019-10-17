The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governor girls tennis team was given the Team Sportsmanship Award at last week’s Class B State Girls Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls.
According to the SDHSAA website, the Team Sportsmanship Award is given to the team that best displays ideal sportsmanship. The purpose of the award is to promote integrity and sportsmanship in the game of tennis. The award is given to the team which, through actions both on and off the court, has demonstrated fairness, respect, honesty, unselfishness and responsibility. This award is voted on by the girls tennis coaches and umpires at the tournament, and is presented during the awards ceremony.
