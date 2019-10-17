Pierre Girls Tennis Sportsmanship

The Pierre T.F. Riggs girls tennis team was given the Team Sportsmanship Award at last week’s Class B State Girls Tennis Tournament. Pictured are: (from l to r) Head {span}Coach Jessica Carr, Marlee Shorter, Sara Mohr, Kortney Walti, Sydney Tedrow, Carissa Ott, Rose Gunderson, Kara Weiss, Caitlin Ott, Jocelyn Corrales, Gracie Zeeb, and Assistant Coach Sara Kjetland.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governor girls tennis team was given the Team Sportsmanship Award at last week’s Class B State Girls Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls.

According to the SDHSAA website, the Team Sportsmanship Award is given to the team that best displays ideal sportsmanship. The purpose of the award is to promote integrity and sportsmanship in the game of tennis. The award is given to the team which, through actions both on and off the court, has demonstrated fairness, respect, honesty, unselfishness and responsibility. This award is voted on by the girls tennis coaches and umpires at the tournament, and is presented during the awards ceremony.

