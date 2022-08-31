It was a busy weekend for the Pierre girls tennis team. The Govs spent 25 hours on the court over three days at Sioux Park in Rapid City, playing three teams in duals and then competing in an eight-team tournament.

Pierre lost its first dual against Rapid City Stevens, 2-7, on Thursday but then rebounded with a close win over Brandon Valley later that day, 5-4. The Govs followed that with a 9-0 shutout against RC Christian on Friday.

