It was a busy weekend for the Pierre girls tennis team. The Govs spent 25 hours on the court over three days at Sioux Park in Rapid City, playing three teams in duals and then competing in an eight-team tournament.
Pierre lost its first dual against Rapid City Stevens, 2-7, on Thursday but then rebounded with a close win over Brandon Valley later that day, 5-4. The Govs followed that with a 9-0 shutout against RC Christian on Friday.
Head coach Megan Bauck said she wasn’t disappointed by her team’s performance against RC Stevens since they are a division above Pierre and was proud of her team’s effort.
Bauck added that the girls played well against Brandon Valley despite playing until around 11 p.m. local time Thursday night.
But even Bauck was a little surprised by Friday’s shutout.
“We usually always come pretty tight with Rapid City Christian,” Bauck said. “And so, for us to get a 9-0 win, I was really impressed with how the girls played and with how they were able to really buckle down and come out of the gate swinging.”
On Saturday, the Govs competed in a singles and doubles tournament. Pierre’s Kara Weiss placed second in singles and then paired with Sydney Tedrow to grab first in doubles. The team placed third overall for the tournament.
“(Kara and Sydney) have just really great communication with each other,” Bauck said. “And one of the great things about them is if one of them is having a bad day, the other one just does a really nice job of stepping up to the other one. And so, they just have really good communication. They’re really good friends on and off the court. And so, I think that makes a big difference for them.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
