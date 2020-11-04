The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will face the Yankton Bucks in a Class 11AA Semifinal Game at Crane Youngworth Field in Yankton on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Here are some numbers and information you will need to know leading up to Friday’s game.
How did we get here?The Govs are the no. 3 ranked team in Class 11AA, while the Bucks are ranked no. 2. The Govs defeated the Mitchell Kernels 34-27 in a Class 11AA playoff game at Hollister Field in Pierre, while the Bucks defeated the Douglas Patriots 41-7 in Yankton. The Govs are 1-2 on the road this season, while the Bucks are 6-0 at home.
Historic DataThe Bucks defeated the Govs 52-29 in Yankton on Sept. 11. That victory snapped a four game win streak for the Govs against the Bucks, and an 18 game overall win streak. Here are the matchup numbers since 2004:
Pierre football versus Yankton: 8-14
Pierre vs Yankton in games played in Pierre: 5-4
Pierre vs. Yankton in games played in Yankton: 3-9
Pierre vs. Yankton in playoff games: 1-4
Pierre vs. Yankton in playoff games played in Yankton: 0-3
Pierre vs. Yankton in State Championship: 0-1
Pierre’s Points Per Game Average against Yankton: 21.59 ppg
Yankton’s Points Per Game Average against Pierre: 22.77 ppg
The one neutral site game between the two teams saw the Bucks hang on for a 21-20 victory in the 2015 Class 11AA State Championship game. Since 2004, the Govs have not defeated the Bucks in a playoff game played in Yankton. However, if the numbers hold true to the average, Friday’s game should be a closer matchup than the 52-29 game earlier this season. Govs fans should hope for a faster start than what the Govs had against Mitchell in their most recent playoff game. That game saw the Govs down 7-6 at halftime, and 13-6 after the third quarter.
Things to know about ticketsIf you are a parent or a Govs football fan, you will not be able to purchase a ticket to Friday’s game without a voucher. Each player, manager and coach will receive six vouchers that they can give to their family members and/or other fans. High school students do not need vouchers to purchase tickets. However, they must show their high school student ID to purchase a ticket.
When and HowThe game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on River 92.7 from the Dakota Radio Group, and at 1240 AM from Today’s KCCR. The game will also be livestreamed on the Yankton and Pierre NFHS webpages.
