The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team will continue their season against the Brandon Valley Lynx in a Class AA SoDak16 match in Brandon on Thursday night.
Both teams are coming into Thursday’s match from different directions. The Lynx (17-7) have won two straight matches, while the Govs (7-12) have lost two straight. The Lynx won the first matchup between the two teams on Oct. 1 in three straight sets. The Lynx are the no. 6 seed in Class AA, while the Govs are the no. 11 seed.
Since 2007, the Govs are 12-13 against the Lynx. They are 8-4 against the Lynx at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre, and 4-9 in Brandon. The Govs have not lost twice against the Lynx in the same season since 2016. They last defeated the Lynx in Brandon on Sept. 25, 2018. The Govs last defeated the Lynx on Oct. 3, 2019. This season’s loss in Brandon Valley was the first varsity loss to the Lynx since 2016. It also snapped a four match winning streak for the Govs against the Lynx.
Thursday’s match against the Lynx in Brandon is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.