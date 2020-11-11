The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team will face the Brookings Bobcats in the Class 11AA State Football Championship at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday night. This will be the second straight year that these two teams have faced each other on South Dakota’s biggest stage for high school football.
Who are these teams?
The Govs (8-2) are the third ranked team in Class 11AA, while the Bobcats (11-0) are the top-ranked team. The Govs average 35.6 points per game, but they give up 20 points per game. The Bobcats average 42.9 points per game while giving up 9.2 points per game.
How did we get here?
The Govs defeated the no. 2 ranked Yankton Bucks 21-12 in Yankton, while the Bobcats defeated the no. 5 ranked Huron Tigers 45-6 in Brookings. The Bobcats defeated the Govs 21-14 in Brookings on Oct. 9 to snap an eight game win streak for the Govs against the Bobcats. The Bobcats have won 11 straight games since losing 32-16 to the Govs in last year’s Class 11AA State Championship game, which was at the Bobcats’ home stadium.
Historical Data
Since 2004, the Govs are 13-7 against the Bobcats. On average, the Govs score 28 points per game against the Bobcats, while the Bobcats score 18. The Bobcats are 2-3 in the Class 11AA State Championship Game since 1981, while the Govs are 4-2. The Govs have won three straight State Championships. The Bobcats have not won a State Football Championship since 2000.
How to watch
Fans of the Govs and Bobcats should have bought their tickets by now, but if not, they can still purchase tickets at the USD ticket office by calling them at 605-677-5959, or by email at tickets@usd.edu. Tickets still still be available, unless otherwise notified. If fans are unable to attend the game, they can watch on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting website and on the SDPB television channels. They can also listen to the game on the Today’s KCCR and Dakota Radio Group airwaves. Kids in the Pierre School District will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. CT so that they can travel to the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
